Samantha Shader Catskill, upstate NY woman charged with attempted murder after throwing Molotov cocktail at police cruiser with four cops inside. Sister, Darian also arrested for trying to interfere in sibling’s arrest.

An upstate NY woman has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police cruiser during protests decrying police brutality in Brooklyn on Friday night.

Samantha Shader, 27, is accused of throwing the petrol bomb at the NYPD vehicle – which had four officers inside – in Crown Heights shortly after 10.30pm.

The bottle shattered a window but did not explode on impact, according to New York Police Department spokesman Det. Brian Magoolaghan. The four officers, who were not injured, were able to get out of the van before the firebomb exploded and van burst into flames.

NYPD officers exited the cruiser and attempted to arrest Shader, who allegedly bit one of them on the leg who had sought to flee the scene.

Shader was was charged with four counts of attempted murder and assault, one count of attempted arson, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, Magoolaghan said.

Had the sisters traveled to Brooklyn to sow discord during protests?

Shader’s younger sister, Darian, 21, who had tried to interfere in her sibling’s arrest was also taken into custody. She was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, hudsonvalley360 reports.

Both sisters – who hail from Catskill – have a history of clashes with police at protests, a law enforcement source told the dailymail.

Social media has since decried the sisters as part of Antifa – a political protest movement comprising autonomous groups affiliated by their militant opposition to fascism and other forms of extreme right-wing ideology and open use of violence and terrorism to exact their aims.

Both women were scheduled to be arraigned Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

The Shader sisters were among 3,000 demonstrators who took to the streets in New York City overnight as part of a series of nationwide protests over the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on Monday.

During Friday night’s New York protest a separate NYPD van was set on fire and another cop car was vandalized as activists vented their fury over a ‘racist’ policing system.

Around 200 demonstrators were arrested in NYC.

At a press conference Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea stated: ‘It is by the grace of God that we don’t have dead officers today.’

Shea said that while the vast majority of protesters gathered peacefully, while saying some came with the deliberate intent to sow discord.

‘Coming to an assembly, pre-meditated, with loaded firearms, with bricks, with Molotov cocktails is the furthest thing from civil obedience,’ he stated.

Shea revealed ‘countless’ officers being injured as protest spiraled out of control. Some are still in hospital. One officer had their teeth knocked out.

‘There was no discrimination as to whether it was a white officer, black officer, male officer or female officer. [They targeted] anyone in a uniform’.