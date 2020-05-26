: About author bio at bottom of article.

Yeah I did it: Brooklyn man sexually abuses 64 year old East...

Frankie Harris Bushwick, Brooklyn man arrested in violent sexual abuse of 64 year old East Harlem woman, Adalinda Delgado-Staiman.

NYPD police have arrested a suspect they say attacked a 64-year-old woman meters from her East Harlem apartment last Monday.

Frankie Harris, 38, of Bushwick, Brooklyn upon his arrest Monday, May 25th, was charged with attempted murder, rape and sexual abuse in connection to the assault that left the victim in a vegetative state.

Suspect is seen abandoning victim facedown in her own blood and feces

‘Yeah, I did it. It was consensual,’ Harris told cops, according to police sources.

Surveillance video caught Harris riding a Citi Bike past the woman at E. 111th Street near 2nd Avenue just before 11:30 p.m, May 18th. Harris then parked the bike between two cars and engaged his unwitting victim in a short conversation, police said.

Harris then attacks the woman, since identified as Adalinda Delgado-Staiman from behind and places her in a chokehold before wrestling her to the ground and sexually assaulting her.

Harris then washed his hands with a bottle of soap he was carrying before he rode off, abandoning the woman facedown in her own blood and feces, cops said.

Police sources told of a witness calling 911 after spotting the woman lying in the street.

‘I hope he rots in prison,’ victim’s son announces.

Delgado-Staiman following the violent assault was put in a medically induced coma and has not yet spoken with police.

Harris’ arrest followed NYPD releasing surveillance images of the attack Friday and offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who could lead them to the rapist.

Harris was apprehended through a tip, sources said.

‘Great investigative work done by 23 Squad, Manhattan North Homicide, and Manhattan Special Victims for apprehending and arresting Frankie Harris,’ tweeted Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives.

‘I hope he rots in prison,’ Kristian Delgado, 37, the victim’s son, said of the suspect. ‘I’m going to make sure.’

Delgado-Staiman is mentally disabled, her son said.

Detectives believe Harris to be mentally disabled and a K2 smoker, a habit that brought him to the East Harlem neighborhood the nydailynews reports. His arrest record includes turnstile jumping and other non-violent offenses, said police sources.

Not immediately clear is what led to the depraved man targeting his elderly victim.