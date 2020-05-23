Dennis and Cynthia Perkins Louisiana lawsuit: Ex teacher sued for serving cupcakes to students with sheriff deputy’s husband body fluids.

A former Louisiana sheriff’s deputy have been sued for allegedly serving school children cupcakes tainted with the husband’s bodily fluids.

For the fourth time since November 2019, a civil complaint has been filed against Dennis Perkins, 44, and his wife, Cynthia Perkins, 35, accusing the Livingston Parish pair of feeding baked goods containing the man’s semen to the woman’s class at Westside Junior High School on two separate occasions in 2018 and 2019.

The couple per their arrest in October were charged with producing child porn, rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, obscenity and video voyeurism, The Advocate reports.

The former sheriff’s deputy is also charged with sexually abusing an animal.

The latest lawsuit, filed Monday in Livingston Parish, also claims Cynthia showed a female student sexually explicit images.

Victims suffering series of mental health crises

All four civil lawsuits brought against the Perkinses since last fall stem from criminal counts of mingling harmful substances.

One of the complaints alleges that the father of a student who ate the contaminated cupcakes succumbing to depression over the incident and unable to find gainful employment.

Another lawsuit claims that a student and a parent have been afflicted by mental health and behavioral problems, and have not been able to sleep since the cupcakes incident.

In the most recent lawsuit, a student’s parents allege that Cynthia showed the girl inappropriate images, and that she also photographed and videotaped the minor.

All four lawsuits, which have been filed separately, accuse the Livingston Parish school board of negligence the dailymail reports.

The school board’s attorney previously stated that the district denies any wrongdoing and considers the allegations libelous and defamatory.

The couple were arrested back in October when authorities found a photo of the pair naked with a minor after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials yet to determine how many, students may have eaten the baked goods.

Dennis, who was fired from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office following his arrest, was indicted on 78 felony counts.

His wife, who resigned from junior high school teaching job the day she was arrested, was booked with 72 felony counts in the indictment.

The couple are accused of putting harmful substances in food or drink with the intention of harming someone.

At the time of their arrests, parents at the school where Cynthia worked said they were told she may have allegedly brought in baked goods that contained bodily fluids.

Authorities allegedly told parents at the time that they were trying to determine if, or how many, students may have eaten the baked goods.

Dennis had worked with the sheriff’s office since 2002 and was head of the SWAT team when he was arrested.

Couple face 6000 years jail if convicted

Police said he threw his cell phone off a bridge just before he was arrested in an alleged attempt to destroy evidence.

Following his arrest, his boss Sheriff Jason Ard issued a statement saying: ‘It is a sad day for us, for all law enforcement officers, when you arrest one of your own.

‘I do not condone these alleged acts. I am disappointed. I have always considered Denny a friend and a family member.’

Cynthia had taught English language arts at Westside Junior High School since 2016.

Prior to that, she worked at North Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle School for four years. It remained unclear if the educator and her husband abused children at the wife’s former places of employment.

Cynthia and Dennis Perkins remain jailed without bond.

If convicted of all the charges against them, husband and wife face a potential of 6000 years upon their sentencing according to prosecutors.

As of Friday, no trial date has been set for them. It remained unclear why the pair targeted the school children.