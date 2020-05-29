You Mexicans get out! Hammer wielding woman goes on racist tirade against...

Constance Lynn Bono Texas woman threatens Ecuador couple, Arturo Cordovez and his wife Dr. Lia Franco with a hammer during a racist tirade, after following them into a gas station.

Threatened with a hammer for not looking white.

A Texas woman wielding a hammer is accused of having gone on a racist, profanity-laced rant at a Latina doctor and her husband, who she incorrectly believed to Mexican.

Constance Lynn Bono, 60, was allegedly filmed over the weekend waving the hammer as she spewed racist rhetoric to Arturo Cordovez and his wife Dr. Lia Franco, originally of Ecuador, at a Houston gas station, NBC News reports.

‘She screamed, ‘You Mexicans, get out of my f–king country. Go back to your f–king country,’ Franco said, as Bono walked toward them, hammer in hand, while wearing an Irish flag shirt and a face mask pulled below her chin.

The couple said they were driving when they spotted Bono’s car tailing them as she motioned angrily from behind the wheel.

‘…you f—ing Mexicans go back to your f—ing country.’

They eventually called the police and pulled into the gas station, only for Bono to follow and get out of her car to confront the couple.

‘Of course, we were scared,’ Cordovez told Telemundo. ‘As soon as she heard our accent, she immediately said ‘you f—ing Mexicans go back to your f—ing country.”

The New Orleans couple said they were vacationing in Houston to give Franco time off from having treating COVID-19 patients back home.

Upon her arrest, Bono was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. The charge can be elevated to a first-degree felony if prosecutors think the attack was racially motivated.

Bono’s attorney, Hans Nielsen, has since told NBC, that his client ‘adamantly denies the allegation that has been filed against her.’

‘She has two young nephews who are Hispanic that she loves dearly and she is not a racist,’ Nielsen said.

Franco told the network it seemed like the woman ‘needs help, she needs treatment.’

‘But that doesn’t justify the fact she needs to follow the laws of her country,’ she added.

Offered Marc Hutton who purports to be Bolan’s nephew via heavy, ‘Connie has become an outlier, her racial and political viewpoints are not shared by the rest of the family. She started heading down this ultra right-wing evangelical path about 15 years ago.’

Come Wednesday, Bono was released on bond.