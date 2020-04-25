Katy and Emma Davis identical twin sisters COVID-19 deaths

Katy and Emma Davis identical Southampton twin nursing sisters die 3 days within each other from COVID-19. Suffered same underlying health issues.

Identical twins, identical deaths. Identical fates.

Katy and Emma Davis, 37, of Southampton have died of COVID-19 within three days of each other in southern England, the BBC.com reports.

‘They always said they had come into the world together and would go out together as well,’ their sister, Zoe, told the media outlet.

The two had lived together, and suffered underlying health issues, the sister said. Both also had worked in nursing — which continues to remain one of the frontline professions of the coronavirus pandemic and most susceptible.

‘All they ever wanted to do was to help other people,’ Zoe said. ‘Ever since they were young … they’d pretend they were doctors and nurses caring for their dolls.

‘They gave their everything to all the patients they looked after. They were exceptional … It doesn’t feel like any of this is real.’

Both had worked at Southampton Children’s Hospital, where Katy, a pediatric nurse, died Tuesday and where Emma, a former surgical nurse there, died Friday.

Katy had worked as risk and patient safety lead in child health, a spokesman for University Hospital Southampton (UHS) said.

She had been unwell for a period before being admitted to hospital when she tested positive for COVID-19, the spokesman added. Emma, he said, had worked as a nurse in surgery in the colorectal unit from 2004 until 2013.

The spokesman said: ‘She had the same underlying health condition as Katy and had been unwell prior to her admission when she tested positive for COVID-19.’

‘She sadly also passed away last night and it goes without saying just how devastating and tragic this is for the family and all who knew them.

‘Emma has been described as an excellent nurse who was calm and cheerful and a good leader. She was well liked by all and was a valuable member of the team during her time with us.’

