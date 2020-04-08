Kate O’Flaherty Dublin nurse writes her will over coronavirus fears. Healthcare workers legitimate concerns working on the COVID-19 frontlines.

A 21 year old Dublin, Ireland nurse working on the COVID-19 frontline has told how she has written her will over fears she could die from the killer virus sweeping most of the world.

Kate O’Flaherty said she has told her boyfriend where to find the will should the hospital worker fall ill.

In an open letter to a nation on lockdown under her social media handle, kateoflaherty posted: ‘If you’re finding it hard to put yourself in the shoes of healthcare workers right now. I’ll try my best to paint you a picture – I wrote my will the other day.’

The only catch is the healthcare worker must wait until after lockdown for two witness signatures – which will validate the document.

It comes after legal outlet, Farewill offered free wills – which normally cost £90 ($111 USD)- to NHS workers after a spike in visits to its website.

‘It’s a terrifying time for us all, where even the most experienced of us are learning something new,’ O’Flaherty posted according to the dailymail.

‘This time last year, nurses were on strike to no avail. This year, we are being deemed heroes.’

Adding: ‘We don’t want you to call us your heroes. We don’t want you to clap for us on your doorstep.

‘We want you to fight with us, to ensure that nurses, student nurses, carers and anyone else in a nursing profession gets the treatment and the pay that they deserve.

‘We need everyone to pull together, we need everyone to fight for the nurse in their lives.’

Social media users have shared their support for the nurse who is thinking about her end-of-life.

Muireann O’Connell wrote: ‘Jesus, Kate, that’s hard reading so I can’t imagine what it’s like being the one living it. I hope you’re doing ok.’

Janica added: ‘Oh Kate, that is a horrible thing to contemplate at 21. I am so sorry lovely that you have to contemplate that.

‘We are eternally grateful to our health workers, to our essential workers. I think about you all everyday going into the front line. Be safe, be well pet.’

Laura added: ‘Sh*t babe. We thank you and God will be looking over your beautiful back.’

Lillie added: ‘I’m so sorry the government has failed you like this and you have my support. I’m praying you’ll be safe x.’

The open letter follows the death of Irish nurse, Beena George, 58, who worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, who passed away over the weekend after contracting Covid-19.

O’Flaherty’s posting also comes just days after three Detroit, Michigan nurses in the US died after contracting the deadly virus while working on the frontline as healthcare workers question whether employers are doing enough to keep them safe.