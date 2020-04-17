Martha Toscano Bellevue Hospital NYC nurse who beat COVID-19 is robbed and attacked by up to 15 youths after having just returned to work while getting out of subway.

A nurse who beat coronavirus was attacked and robbed on her way to work by a group of thugs who threw her to the ground and fled with her purse.

Martha Toscano, 60, had just got out of the 6 train subway station and was making her way to NYC‘s Bellevue Hospital where she works on Wednesday evening at 10.30pm.

She was approached by around 15 thugs who ran her down and pummeled her to the floor, she told the nypost.

‘I thought they were going to kill me,’ Toscano told the tabloid.

‘They hit me on the head, on the face, I ran and fell on the floor and they keep hitting me.’

The attack happened just three days after she returned to work from beating Covid-19. She had been off for two weeks while she recovered from the virus.

The assault was interrupted only when three men driving down the street came to her rescue and screamed at the thugs to stop.

She said: ‘Thank God these angels came, because nobody was in the street, nobody.’

The men helped the woman up and chased the muggers to retrieve her purse, to no avail.

Toscano said she has been left with ‘pain in all my body’, including ‘my back, my neck, bumps on my head, even on my elbows’ and was taken to hospital for her injuries.

She returned home at around 4am and was forced to call her landlord to get into her apartment because her keys, ID and credit cards were all in the purse stolen by her attackers.

On Thursday police arrested three of the alleged assailants.

They include two teenage girls aged 14 and 15 and a 19-year-old man named Deshaun Harrison, the nypost reported.

All three suspects are allegedly residents of a nearby group home run by the city’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS).

Harrison was charged with robbery in the second degree, the sources said.

An ACS spokeswoman told the Post the agency couldn’t legally comment.

Not immediately clear is how the youths came to target Toscano.

Toscano is now recovering at home with her fiancee in Queens and said she didn’t know when she would return to work because of how terrified she was.

New York city – the epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic – has so far seen more than 123,000 diagnoses and more than 11,000 deaths.