Texas man drives to beer garden w/ corpse of pedestrian he DUI...

Paul Joseph Garcia Jr DUI driver runs person over, drives with mangled corpse in passenger seat before stopping at beer garden half mile a way.

A Texas man drunkenly ran a person over and then drove with the ‘mangled corpse’ in his passenger seat — before stopping at a beer garden half a mile a way, police said.

Paul Joseph Garcia Jr., 24, allegedly rammed into a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart Saturday at about 10:40 p.m. in South Austin, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

The victim ended up going through the 2014 Ford Focus’ windshield Garcia was driving and suffered traumatic injuries to the head, with some body parts becoming detached, according to an arrest affidavit cited by the media outlet.

Instead of stopping, Garcia continued driving ‘with a mangled corpse in the vehicle,’ the document states.

Yes kids welcome to another gory episode of DUI driving.

Witnesses saw Garcia park his car about a half-mile from the scene of the accident and ‘calmly getting out’, cops said.

He then walked into the South Austin Beer Garden barefoot — ‘in a manner that caught the attention of the other patrons,’ the affidavit said.

It wasn’t clear if Garcia sought being served alcohol at the bar.

Debris, including car and body parts, lined the road from the scene of the crash to where the car stopped, the document said.

A probable cause affidavit cited officers also finding the remains of the victim’s shopping cart which had been pushed into a cluster of mailboxes. A steel post there was bent from the impact.

A regard of Garcia’s person revealed him carrying evidence that matched the blood and body tissue found coating the inside of the vehicle.

Officers also observed in the affidavit that the roadway showed no evidence of the vehicle braking prior to or after the crash fox7austin reports.

Officers conducted a sobriety test on him and he was charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury.

He was being held Tuesday on $110,000 bail.

Drunken driving accidents kill approximately 30 people in the U.S. each day, that is, that’s one person every 50 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Field tests have yet to disclose Garcia’s BAC level at time of ‘accident’.