Home Scandal and Gossip Ohio woman arrested (repeatedly) calling 911 after parents cut cellphone off

Ohio woman arrested (repeatedly) calling 911 after parents cut cellphone off

Christopher Koulouris: About author bio at bottom of article.
-
SHARE
Seloni Khetarpal
Seloni Khetarpal 911 drama. Image via social media.
Seloni Khetarpal
Seloni Khetarpal 911 drama. Image via social media.

Seloni Khetarpal 911 drama: Ohio woman arrested after repeatedly calling emergency service to complain parents cut off her phone. 

Also making her tabloid debut is Canton, Ohio woman, Seloni Khetarpal who faces a fourth-degree felony charge after repeatedly calling 911 to report that her parents had shut off her cell phone plan. 

The 36 year old Jackson Township woman was arrested by Massillon police on Thursday after having made several calls to the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center after being told to only call for legitimate reasons. 

‘But it’s my phone!’

Khetarpal continued to make emergency calls believing that her parents ending their payments on her cell to be a 911 issue.  

The calls began on Thursday, February 13, with Khetarpal reported to have demanded a police response. When told not to use 911 for the complaint, our collective hero called again several hours later the CantonRep reports.

Seloni Khetarpal Canton Ohio woman
Pictured, Seloni Khetarpal Canton Ohio woman. Police bookings.

Public nuisance:

According to court documents, Khetarpal was ‘belligerent’ and insisted that it was a legitimate reason to call 911. 

She was arrested around 8.40pm and charged with disrupting public services. 

Khetarpal appeared in court on Friday and her bond was set at $2,500. 

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 27 fox8 reports.

According to her website, Khetarpal is originally from the UK but now lives in Canton, Ohio. Her bio states that she was a model for companies such as Abercrombie and Fitch and Miller Lite before coming a makeup artist and realtor.  

It is not known why her parents decided to stop paying for her phone plan.  

Ohio Canton woman arrested calling 911
Ohio Canton woman arrested calling 911
SHARE
 