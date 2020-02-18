: About author bio at bottom of article.

Seloni Khetarpal 911 drama: Ohio woman arrested after repeatedly calling emergency service to complain parents cut off her phone.

Also making her tabloid debut is Canton, Ohio woman, Seloni Khetarpal who faces a fourth-degree felony charge after repeatedly calling 911 to report that her parents had shut off her cell phone plan.

The 36 year old Jackson Township woman was arrested by Massillon police on Thursday after having made several calls to the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center after being told to only call for legitimate reasons.

‘But it’s my phone!’

Khetarpal continued to make emergency calls believing that her parents ending their payments on her cell to be a 911 issue.

The calls began on Thursday, February 13, with Khetarpal reported to have demanded a police response. When told not to use 911 for the complaint, our collective hero called again several hours later the CantonRep reports.

Looking to Buy, Sell or Rent a home this Spring? Call me today! (440)554-1622

Seloni Khetarpal

REALTOR* ISDP*

KW Greater Cleveland Southwest @ Seloni Khetarpal… https://t.co/dNefsz9tdf — Seloni Khetarpal (@SeloniK) March 24, 2019

Public nuisance:

According to court documents, Khetarpal was ‘belligerent’ and insisted that it was a legitimate reason to call 911.

She was arrested around 8.40pm and charged with disrupting public services.

Khetarpal appeared in court on Friday and her bond was set at $2,500.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 27 fox8 reports.

According to her website, Khetarpal is originally from the UK but now lives in Canton, Ohio. Her bio states that she was a model for companies such as Abercrombie and Fitch and Miller Lite before coming a makeup artist and realtor.

It is not known why her parents decided to stop paying for her phone plan.