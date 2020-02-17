: About author bio at bottom of article.

Utah man releases rodents in hotel room scam to get free stays

Ryan State Utah man releases mice and hamsters in various hotel rooms in bid to scam free stays. Cops fear serial abuse.

How to win at getting free hotel stays until you get busted….

A Utah man has been arrested for allegedly releasing mice and hamsters in various hotel rooms and then complaining to management in a bid to get a free stay.

Ryan Sentelle State, 37, is accused of using the rodent ruse to scam at least three Utah hotels, including the Hyatt House in Salt Lake City, KUTV reports.

Police say the ‘scam’ likely occurred at many more hotels as recent as last month.

The location’s general manager, Sean Medina, said State was compensated for two nights after complaining about two mice in his room.

Medina reported the scam to police, who said two other hotels fell for State’s ploy.

Police say State and his gang of rodents caused damage to several hotel rooms.

State, who along with his ‘gang of rodents’ according to a probable cause statement caused damage to several hotel rooms, would then complain about feces in the room left by the rodents.

The exploit also came at a cost as hotels must contact pest control when animals and feces are discovered inside, per KUTV.

Upon his arrest, State was charged with two counts of theft by deception and three counts of criminal mischief. All five charges are class B misdemeanors.

Salt Lake City police urge anyone else who may have been victimized by State to come forward.