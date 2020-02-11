: About author bio at bottom of article.

A California man whose wife was killed by a hit-and-run driver found bitter solace after tracking down the 85 year old driver who left her dying on the pavement, according to news reports.

Rod Richardson, a former cop, set out to find the driver of a Lexus sedan after the car struck his wife’s motorcycle on River Road in Corona, California, on Wednesday and sped off.

Brenda Richardson, 48, a mother of eight was thrown 30 feet in the crash, KNBC reported.

The mom was left with critical injuries and was pronounced dead the following day.

‘When you have your older kids falling on the ground crying ’cause they have no control,’ Rob Richardson told KNBC, ‘your younger kids waking up in the middle of the night saying they missed her, it’s a lot.’

‘My heart dropped when I looked over. I’m like, ‘That’s the car.”

On Friday, Rod Richardson returned to the fatal intersection and set out to find the Lexus ES330 that struck his wife.

Richardson saw a gated entrance of an apartment complex nearby.

“Something was on my heart, tugging me, saying you need to go in,” the grieving husband said.

As soon as he got into the complex Richardson saw the car that struck and killed his wife.

‘My heart dropped when I looked over.’ he told KTLA-TV. ‘I’m like, ‘That’s the car.”

Richardson called police, who showed up, arrested 85-year-old suspect Tashiro Isa and charged him with vehicular manslaughter.

‘We have eight kids together and they love her to death,’ Richardson told KTLA.

‘She’s a Navy veteran,’ the father said. ‘She’s been with the VA for over 22 years. She has over 25 years of government service and she’s touched people all over the country.’

A GoFundMe established for Richardson’s family says she Brendna was nicknamed Pinky not only because she loved the color pink, but also because she would wave her pinky finger at passing motorcycles.

As of Monday evening, $15,951 of a $20,000 goal had been raised.