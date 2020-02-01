: About author bio at bottom of article.

Mar-a-Lago breach woman identified as Hannah Roemhild Middletown, Connecticut opera singer whose Facebook page is replete with anti Trump posts.

The woman charged with breaching security checkpoints at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has been identified as an opera singer from Connecticut, according to a report.

Hannah Eileen Roemhild, 30, was initially spotted dancing erratically on the roof of a car at the nearby Breaker’s resort on Friday morning – the Palm Beach Post reports.

When cops tried to approach her, she allegedly led them on a 70 mph chase through the streets of Palm Beach – at times driving on the wrong side of the road. At some point, she picked up a female companion, and the pair crashed through two security checkpoints outside Trump’s resort around 11:30 a.m.

The security barricades meant to protect the president did not stop her.

Put on your seatbelts…

Sheriff’s Office in Palm Beach identifies the woman who’s accused of starting a police chase…prompting shots fired…near Mar A Lago. 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild from CT with no discernible criminal past, per Sheriff. @NBCNews @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/j24KEfjFV3 — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) January 31, 2020

‘There was clearly no intention,’

Secret Service agents fired at the SUV, before it was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol at a nearby hotel.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Roemhild was ‘obviously impaired’ during the incident.

Define impaired?

‘There was clearly no intention,’ Bradshaw said. ‘I’m not sure she knew where she was going.’

At the time of the incident, Trump was in Washington. He is scheduled to attend Super Bowl festivities at Mar-a-Lago Sunday.

The woman who crashed her SUV through 2 security check-points at @MaraLago has been identified as one Hannah Roemhild. Here is the FaceBook page of a woman with the same name. #MarAlago pic.twitter.com/LAOaNyjRG1 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 31, 2020

Facebook posts replete with Anti Trump posts:

Roemhild is reportedly from Middletown, Connecticut, and regularly performs opera in Palm Beach County. Her Facebook page describes her having performed at opera companies in Connecticut and as far away as San Diego, as well as overseas locations.

Her page also sees the opera woman calling herself Hannah Sopranah.

Of note, the opera singer’s Facebook page is replete with anti-Trump posts.

In January 2017, Roemhild – a registered Democrat posted a photo of protesters wearing the pink ‘pussyhats’ worn by Women’s March demonstrators, with one holding a sign labeled ‘Not My President.’ In June that year, she posted a photo of a Donald Duck cartoon made to resemble Trump.

A regard of Roemhild’s LinkedIn page reveals her having worked as a nanny for 14 years. In college, she was Western Connecticut State University Opera Club president.

‘She’s a good girl. She’s incredibly talented,’ said Marilyn Malcarne, a Connecticut friend of Roemhild, to the Sun Sentinel. ‘She has really studied her opera singing and she has an amazing voice.’

Added Malcarne, ‘…her actions were very uncharacteristic of her.’

Mar-a-Lago breach woman refuses to turn up to court on Saturday:

Roemhild is likely to face charges of assault on a federal officer, deadly assault on a sheriff’s deputy and various traffic charges for driving her car through the checkpoints.

Online Connecticut court records show no criminal convictions or pending cases in the last 10 years against our collective hero.

Roemhild remains held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.

She’d been scheduled to make her first initial appearance in court Saturday – only to decline to make her meet. She is now scheduled to appear in court on Monday as per the Star Tribune.

Authorities have responded to several trespassing incidents since Trump was elected.