Hollywood sex therapist murdered by ex boyfriend after restraining order lapsing

Dr. Amie Harwick Hollywood Hills sex therapist & former fiancee of Price is Right host killed by ex boyfriend after restraining order lapsing.

A well known celebrity Hollywood sex therapist and former fiancée of comedian Drew Carey, was killed by her ex-boyfriend after a fight at her Los Angeles home over the weekend.

Dr. Amie Harwick, 38, was discovered unresponsive on the ground below a third-story balcony at around 1:16 a.m. Saturday in Hollywood Hills after police were dispatched following reports of a woman screaming, CBSLA reports.

Police said a roommate told officers that the victim was being assaulted.

Police told of ‘possible evidence of a struggle’ and signs of an intruder.

Cops said Harwick incurring significant injuries ‘consistent with a fall.’

Harwick a former Playboy model, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Harwick’s ex boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested at around 4:30pm on Saturday in Playa Del Rey on suspicion of murder. The pair had recently broken up, according to Deadline.

The report said that detectives ‘learned that victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order’ against him.

The restraining order had expired two weeks ago and the former couple had seen one another in the past few weeks, police said.

A relationship that failed to have ideal closure:

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pursehouse has worked as a photographer as well as a software engineer and developer.

His most recent job was as lead architect at Internet Brands.

Hours after Harwick died and before his arrest on Saturday afternoon, Pursehouse, who is active on Twitter, using the handle, @GarethFromAbove – posted messages on the social media platform.

‘You can’t get fit without that new gym clothing,’ he wrote at 9:07am on Saturday.

‘But they won’t give you that gear until you’re fit. Soo … Tough t***ies bucko.’

Hours before the alleged murder, Pursehouse tweeted about politics.

‘I can’t figure out why gerrymandering isn’t a federal crime,’ he wrote on Friday evening.

Harwick, the author of ‘The New Sex Bible for Women,’ was engaged to the ‘Price is Right’ host in 2018. The couple ‘amicably’ split later that year- after having dating for more than a year.

Harwick who also published articles in various online news and advice sites according to her website offered weekly therapy sessions at $200 per session.

In one recent Instagram post titled, ‘You Cannot Move On Until You Accept this’, Harwick posted, ‘With Valentine’s Day coming up, many people may be reflecting on past relationships. More often than not, when a relationship ends one or both partners may feel that they have not had what they feel is closure. Moving on, moving forward, and taking care of yourself after the end of a relationship often means accepting that you may not have the ideal closure. Making peace with this takes time.’

Pursehouse remained held on $2 million bail at the Los Angeles County Jail, online records show.