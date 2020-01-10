Florida woman tries peeing on cop during arrest after beating up sister...

Serina Probus Pasco County, Florida woman fight with sister in law, running over man with her BMW and trying to pee on cops misadventures.

‘I’m pissing in my pants. Literally.’

Also making her tabloid debut is 20 year old Florida ‘I live for danger’ native, Serina Maris Probus who gave cops more than they bargained for during a recent ‘incident’ last week involving an ‘altercation’ with a relative and then attempting to pee on a cop during arrest. Shall we then?

Probus’ big day came after the Brooksville woman getting into a ‘scuffle’ with her sister-in-law during a New Year’s party in Holiday, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Our collective hero was allegedly drunk and trying to drive away with her 6-month-old baby following the ‘domestic violent’ incident. Her sister-in-law tried to stop her only to be bitten in the hand by Probus.

‘More champagne please. All the best for 2020 says me’.

Probus then began fighting with cops who responded to the scene, kicking out the window of a police car.

‘I want another glass of champagne! Now!’

Officers bound our collective hero’s legs with a hobble restraint as Probus allegedly tried urinating on them while they were restraining her. Never mind her spitting at them.

‘Blame the champagne!’

Following the melee, Probus was charged with domestic violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, WLOX reported.

But there’s more. ‘Can I have another glass of bubbly please?’

‘And then there was my BMW cocaine (mis)adventure too!!’

Whilst in jail, Probus was booked with another charge, stemming from a previous incident last year which involved our collective ingenue allegedly running down a man outside of a bar in Pasco with her BMW SUV.

According to a police report, Probus hit the man — who she had been hanging out with at the bar on the evening of October 10 — while going about 15 mph.

To her credit, Probus drove the victim to hospital after running over him.

In her defense, our collective hero told cops she was too high on coke to remember hitting the man A search of the woman’s cellphone revealed her having sent her victim a text message about the incident.

‘Tell Det. Murphy I hit you with the car ima (sic) tell her you deserved it and I would do it all over again if I could,’ she’d texted, according to the report.

That incident also led to Probus being booked with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Do you suppose?

Probus is currently being held in the Pasco County Jail.

‘Happy new year! Anymore bubbly left? How about blow?’