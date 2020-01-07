: About author bio at bottom of article.

Maguire Marie Mclaughlin arrested after causing fracas at Vero Beach, Florida, McDonald’s outlet after insisting never having received dipping sauce with her food.

‘I’m luvin’ it!’ A Florida woman has been arrested after causing a scene and threatening to rob a McDonald’s drive thru after failing to serve dipping sauce along with her food.

Maguire Marie Mclaughlin, 19, was denied the condiment at a McDonald’s in Vero Beach, Fla. last week, with the ‘irate’ woman announcing she intended to obtain the dipping sauce ‘by whatever means necessary,’ according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The fracas allegedly took place at about 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Responding cops arrived on the scene to find our condiment hero yelling profanities after claiming not having receive all of her food.

‘Where’s my dipping sauce you bixches!!?’

Noted a filed police report with the River County Sheriff’s Office: ‘The employee advised Mclaughlin that dipping sauce cost 25 cents.’

‘Mclaughlin further stated that she would be getting the sauce by whatever means necessary, however, could not specify what she meant by that.’

Frazzled staff said they feared for their safety.

At the time of her arrest, Mclaughlin was placed into mechanical restraints after the ‘irate customer’ continued ‘locking her legs refusing to walk forward.’

As the woman was hauled away, cops said they smelled alcohol on our collective heroine’s breath. Cops noted the woman physically resisting being placed in the patrol car

Deputies were forced to constrain her on the ground and place a hobble restraint on her before finally managing to get her inside the car.

Upon being taken to the police station, Mclaughlin was booked with disorderly conduct

She was released later that day after posting bond. Indeed.