Nicole Dufault pleads guilty: Former Essex County, NJ teacher cops a deal to agree to three charges against her after allegedly having sex w/ six male students.

A New Jersey high school teacher accused for having sexual relations with six male students pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of criminal sexual contact.

Nicole Dufault, 40, who was indicted by a grand jury in February 2015, reached a plea deal with Essex County prosecutors just as her trial was beginning, according to NorthJersey.com.

As part of a plea deal — the mother of two entered a guilty plea on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact, as well as agreeing to register as a sex offender, give up her government employment and teaching licenses.

As part of the deal with the Essex County prosecutor’s office, Dufault agreed to be on parole supervision for life and is expected to be handed a sentence of five years in New Jersey State Prison on June 8.

The plea deal follows Dufault having facing a 40-count indictment on charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child following additional claims of impropriety after initial charges were levied.

NICOLE DUFAULT 40YR OLD WOMAN FRM CALDWELL NJ>Ex-MAPLEWOOD NJ

COLUMBIA HIGH SCHOOL Teacher TOLD THE JUDGE THAT SHE HAD Brain Surgery AT SOME POINT & THE SURGERY Left Her WANTING To HAVE SEXUAL INTERCOURSE With

6 DIFFERENT MALE Students Pleads Guilty. https://t.co/N9UzWl35SY — ERIC WRIGHT™🎶🎥🎧💻 (@therealeric916) January 23, 2020

Sexual predator blames brain disorder for sexual abuse against her male victims

The former Columbia High School language arts teacher was arrested in September 2014 for the alleged trysts with students, ages 14 and 15, authorities said. At the time of her arrest, the educator blamed brain surgery making her vulnerable to sexual contact (with students). A claim one wonders if the gender of the victim and abuser were reversed would be tolerated.

Dufault had sex with the students on ‘multiple occasions’ from 2013 to 2014 on school grounds, Essex County prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors have also said Dufault was caught on tape performing a physical act on one of her victims while another teenage boy was nearby.

As the single mother-of-two awaited trial, the boys’ parents filed legal action against her the dailymail reports.

Some demanded up to $1million from her and the school district which they say put their sons at risk by allowing her access to some of the areas on campus where some of the incidents happened during a summer program.

Assistant Prosecutor Eric Plant said in a statement about the verdict: ‘We believe this is an appropriate resolution.’

‘We hope that it will deter other individuals entrusted with the welfare of children from engaging in similar acts and ensures the public’s safety by requiring Ms DuFault to register as a sex offender and forfeit her employment as a teacher in this state,’ he added.

Not immediately understood is what motivated the female educator to abuse her position of trust, authority and power and subjugate her teen male victims.