Jason Lopez, Fort Myers Florida man struggling w/ drug addiction stabs his step mother’s dog after making threats to harm family members.

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his step-mother’s dog in the throat, cops said.

Jason David Lopez, 36 of Fort Myers was busted when cops discovered a 7 year old mixed breed dog, dead from a stab wound on Wednesday, according a Facebook statement released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

‘In this county, if you abuse an animal — if you abuse anyone — you’re absolutely going to jail,’ said Sheriff Carmine Marceno according to Wink News.

Drug addict son discovered in catatonic state after stabbing dog in throat:

Lopez had been staying at the Florida home because his mother, in New Jersey, was unable to handle his drug addiction, cops said.

His stepmother said that the drug-addled man began to make threats to kill the dog and other family members on Wednesday afternoon.

She called Lopez’s father, who came to pick her up and take her to a safer location.

When the father returned, Sky was dead.

The family said the dog was friendly and never showed signs of aggression.

When Lee County deputies tried talking with Lopez, he seemed to be in a ‘catatonic state,’ NBC2 reported. It remained unclear if he was under the influence and what the man may have consumed.

Lopez was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital for medical attention. Lee County deputies said the dog was found in the doorway to the guest bedroom with a puncture wound in its throat.

Lopez was arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

It remained unclear what treatment the man was receiving for his affliction.

Lopez remains behind bars at Lee County Jail pending $75,000 bond.