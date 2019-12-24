Desirae Cushman and Jacob Moulton, Searsmont Maine couple busted smoking crack cocaine in their car with their one year old child strapped inside.

Hold the stem steady, raise my lighter and ignite: ’Kaboom!!! Off we go to never ever land again and again …’

A Maine couple have been caught smoking crack cocaine in their car — with a 1-year-old child strapped inside according to cops.

Jacob Moulton, 28, and Desirae Cushman, 32, were busted in the act after lighting up Saturday in an empty parking lot in Belmont, Maine State Police said in a released statement on Sunday.

Moulton and Cushman, both of Searsmont, were arrested after being spotted by a sergeant in the lot. The officer also found a 1-year-old child strapped in a car seat in the vehicle according to the police report.

The child, who was not identified, was turned over to a relative, with reps from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services alerted, cops said.

Moulton and Cushman were charged with unlawful possession of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child. They were ordered held on $500 bail.

Cushman’s Facebook profile contains several images of young children, as well as photos of Moulton. A caption of one of the kids, a young girl, reads, ‘She’s our future. I stand with girls.’

Unclear is what treatment the parents have sought, if any – for their addiction and escape to never ever-land …..