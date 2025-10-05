Nuchelle Chance Kansas professor at Fort Hays State University claims being trolled after calling white men dangerous after Kirk murder only to end up being placed on admin leave as educator claims her comments were intentionally misconstrued.

An innocent victim….? A Kansas professor alleges being placed on administrative leave following social media posts in which she decried ‘white men as dangerous,’ in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk.

On Sept. 10, the day Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah university, Nuchelle Chance, an assistant psychology professor at Fort Hays State University, posted on Facebook, ‘Me thinks the word ‘karma’ is appropriate. Sad day all around.’

Chance linked to a partial quote from Kirk about the Second Amendment which constitutionally protects the right to keep and bear arms.

Manufactured culture war?

Two days later, after police identified Tyler Robinson as the alleged shooter, Chance further posted, ‘But when we tell y’all that statistically… White American men are the most dangerous animals on the planet we’re wrong. Let’s not be hasty they say…’

Yes thats right kids, you know where this is going…

The post came to be widely commented upon after being picked up on by the pro conservative account of Libs of TikTok.

Responded one follower last week, ‘Disgusting. A professor openly celebrating the death of an American and dehumanizing men as “animals”? Fort Hays owes the public answers and fast. If this is who’s teaching students, parents deserve to know exactly what kind of ideology their kids are being fed.’

Wrote another, ‘Hateful creature should be canned.’

In a TikTok video Tuesday, Chance said she was being ‘targeted’ by MAGA and argued her ‘karma’ comments were mischaracterized as celebrating Kirk’s death, which she said would be immoral. She defended her post about ‘White men,’ saying she was simply saying the perpetrators in these incidents of mass violence ‘tend to fit a certain demographic.’

In a statement to Fox News, Chance said her posts were ‘misinterpreted — intentionally and deliberately’— calling the backlash a ‘manufactured outrage campaign rooted in misogynoir,’ a term she describes as the intersection of racism and sexism faced by Black women. She added that her use of the word ‘animal’ was drawn from behavioral science and not meant to be degrading.

Chance also rejected claims that her personal commentary undermines her classroom role.

‘I have never discussed my political views in the classroom. That would be inappropriate and unprofessional — and, frankly, asinine. My role as an educator is to foster critical thinking, not to impose personal belief,’ she said, noting her teaching evaluations and grading practices consistently reflect fairness across demographics.

Was Kansas professor intentionally inciting divisiveness or simply misconstrued?

The Kansas educator added that her academic work is grounded in equity and humanism, not bias.

‘My scholarship and teaching reflect a commitment to justice and inclusion. I welcome diverse perspectives in my classroom and remain committed to creating a space where every student feels seen, heard and respected,’ Chance said.

‘I am deeply concerned that the image of Fort Hays State University is being shaped by veiled, anonymous trolls whose goal is not dialogue, but disruption. These actors do not represent our values, and their tactics — doxxing, misrepresentation and intimidation — undermine the mission of higher education.’

Fort Hays State University addressed the controversy in a statement, stressing that ‘individuals who post commentaries to their personal social media accounts do not speak for the university.’

The school reaffirmed its commitment to ‘free, open and respectful dialogue’ and praised student groups for encouraging discussion ‘that embodies the values of our university.’ Officials described the matter as a ‘confidential personnel’ issue and asked for patience ‘as we address it with the seriousness it warrants.’

The university did not say if any disciplinary action had been taken, but Chance’s faculty page has since been removed from the school’s website.

Chance has since reiterated being placed on administrative leave.