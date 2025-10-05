ICE fire at ‘armed’ woman who ‘doxxed’ them after Chicago patrol is...

La Maggie armed woman arrested in Brighton Park, Chicago ramming which involved ICE agents being boxed in by ten cars amid ongoing confrontations between DHS and demonstrators protesting immigration deportation rounds ups.

US Border Patrol agents fired on an ‘armed’ woman after they were allegedly ‘boxed in’ by multiple vehicles in Chicago.

Federal ICE agents with the Department of Homeland Security were ‘patrolling’ Chicago South Side’s near 39th and Kedzie in the Brighton Park area, late Saturday morning when they were ‘rammed by ten cars,’ according to to Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

🔞Breaking: Federal agent shoots armed motorist in Chicago after vehicle ramming during ICE patrol. Non-life-threatening injuries; sparks anti-immigration protests with chants of ‘ICE go home!’ Tensions rise in Trump era crackdown.

#ChicagoShooting #ICEProtests pic.twitter.com/M0MGEFU7Fx — Qadir Khan Yousufzai🕊️ (@qadiryusfzai) October 5, 2025

‘ICE Sighting-Chicagoland’ bulletin circulated doxing agents

One of the drivers included a woman ‘armed with a semi-automatic weapon’, which prompted officers to respond with defensive shots according to the Feds.

The female going by the name of ‘La Maggie’ on social media is alleged to have been part of an ‘internet threat’ bulletin, ‘ICE Sighting-Chicagoland’ circulated doxing law enforcement officials online.

Doxing or doxxing is the act of publicly providing personally identifiable information about an individual or organization, usually via the Internet and without their consent

A regard of La Maggie’s Facebook profile, revealed her to have 144 friends. Not much was known about her. ICE allege the Chicago area woman being in possession of a semi-automatic weapon.

Following the shooting, which happened circa 10.30 a.m, La Maggie was found in ‘fair condition,’ and taken to hospital according to the Chicago Sun Times citing Chicago Fire Department officials. Initial reports had incorrectly stated she had driven herself to hospital.

No officers were hurt in the episode.

‘Operation Midway Blitz’ leads to controversy and resistance

The episode led to an angry crowd congregating along in the Brighton Park area, chanting, ‘ICE go home’. After refusing calls to disperse, demonstrators were fired upon with pepper balls and tear gas by federal agents in skirmishes that lasted until late afternoon.

Protesters remained until federal agents left around 4 p.m.

Saturday’s confrontation comes in the heels of the Trump administration’s federal immigration enforcement campaign, ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ – which seeks to ‘target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois,’ and ‘strengthen public safety.’

The mandate which kicked off in the beginning of September as the Trump administration’s next wave of ‘mass deportations,’ has led to ongoing demonstrations by locals against the initiative who challenge its legality and what they decry the agency’s overstepping state boundaries. Critics argue the raids have fueled fear, racial profiling and harm in immigrant communities.

The controversial initiative has resulted in more than 900 immigration arrests across the Chicago area.

Witnesses react to an ICE raid in Chicago. Women and children were zip tied and taken from their homes. “We’re under siege, we’re being invaded – by our own military.” “One of them literally laughed, he was standing right here – he said f*** them kids.”pic.twitter.com/F3y3jzMCWO — Max Flugrath🗳️ (@MaxFlugrath) October 3, 2025

Raids, patrols and Trump administration’s hunt for ‘illegals’

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has ordered state agencies to coordinate possible action ‘to hold federal agents accountable’, after a raid on an apartment building this week.

The episode led to residents, including children, being pulled from the building regardless of status, detained for hours along some kept in handcuffs.

Homeland Security officials said 37 undocumented immigrants were arrested, some with criminal histories and two allegedly members of a criminal Venezuelan gang.

DHS has since blamed city and state’s sanctuary laws that prohibit local and state law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.