A Georgia dentist has been reported missing just days before she was set to go on a ‘dream’ getaway with her husband.

Dr Melanie Nadler Litt, 52, who has last seen Monday night failed to arrive at Family Dentistry at Seven Hills in Dallas, where she was scheduled to work on Tuesday. Friends say she had worked the previous day at another office in Marietta.

Of disconcert, Nadler Litt was scheduled to leave Wednesday morning with her husband for a trip to Japan.

Cobb County dentist abrupt disappearance days before overseas vacation

Concerned friends and family have since described the situation as ‘completely out of character’ as Georgia authorities now ask the public’s help in locating the missing woman.

Nadler was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Police conducted a welfare check at her Marietta home and found her phone inside, but her wallet and vehicle were missing, 11Alive reported.

That car was later discovered abandoned behind a business off Barrett Parkway.

Friends said her husband, Lesley Litt, was out of state visiting their state and is the one who reported her missing. Her son is away at college.

Revealed the husband via FOX 5, ‘We all want to see her home and safe, and we love her dearly.’

Active investigation in mystery disappearance of beloved Marietta dentist

Authorities to date have not alluded to any potential foul play in Nadler Litt’s abrupt disappearance.

Nadler Litt graduated at the top of her class from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1999 and completed a residency at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Jersey.

She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association, and the Northwestern District Dental Society.

She has lived in Marietta since 2004 with her husband, son, and two pet birds.

Cobb County Police say the case remains an active investigation but have not released details about where or when she was last seen.

Nadler Litt who is described as being 5ft’1 with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department or call 911.