Caught having an affair? Dr. Melanie Nadler Litt missing Marietta, Georgia dentist found safe in the company of mystery man who was also reported missing and who may have been her secret boyfriend as man is arrested by police according to Billy Robertson who gave chase after couple after recognizing missing woman.

A Marietta, Cobb County, Georgia dentist who seemingly vanished earlier this week while her husband was out of town visiting their son and with whom she was scheduled to travel abroad with the next day was on Sunday found safe.

Was Marietta, Georgia dentist having affair with mystery man?

Dr. Melanie Nadler Litt, 52, was found in the presence of another man who the dentist appeared to be willingly in his company of, with both man and woman ‘appearing like deer caught in headlights’ aka caught in the act of what many in a posted comment thread argued were caught cheating and having an affair.

Perplexingly the un-identified man is seen repeatedly screaming in captured footage (see below) demanding that the individual who found them stop filming them as the pair are questioned by Cobb County officers in the background.

Explains Billy Robertson, a local Cobb County man who gave chase after the couple and then called police after believing he had come across the missing dentist, who he initially believed may have been abducted.

‘Literally found missing woman and chased man. So I confronted them in the event and she was so scared and I asked if she was OK and male grabbed and took off with her I gave chase. He tried to say husband was after them. Adding, ‘And they tried to run from me.’

Mystery man Marietta dentist was found with arrested

But it gets weirder. According to Billy Robertson, the man that Nadler Litt was found was also reported missing by his own family.

In back and forth comments on his thread shared on Facebook, Heather Adele True asks, ‘did police officers arrest the guy that you were chasing?’

Responds Robertson, ‘yes apparently he was missing too.’

In a Sunday afternoon notice, Cobb County Police announced that Nadler Litt had been found safe (see below) while declining to provide details as to how she came to be found and whether she had left with the mystery man on her own will and if so, why?

Posted UPDATE: As of 12:00 PM today (October 19, 2025), Dr. Melanie Litt has been located safe! The BOLO issued for her is cancelled.

The missing dentist’s recovery comes days after police conducting a welfare check at her Marietta home on Tuesday where they found her phone inside, but her wallet and vehicle missing, 11Alive reported.

That car was later discovered abandoned behind a business off Barrett Parkway.