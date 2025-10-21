Anthony Nestor, Kennesaw, Georgia man identified as the man Dr. Melanie Nadler Litt, missing Marietta, Cobb County dentist was having 10 year affair with behind her husband’s back after Nestor’s wife had also reported her husband missing only to snoop on his computer and come across devastating news of her husband’s long time cheating and affair….

Social media has identified the individual a Marietta, Georgia dentist has purportedly been having an affair with just days after she was reported missing by her husband but only to be found over the weekend in the company of another man.

Anthony Nestor of Kennesaw, GA, was identified as the irate man heard screaming on captured video after local man, Billy Robertson gave chase to the man’s vehicle after noticing him and missing Cobb County woman, Dr. Melanie Nadler Litt traveling together on Sunday.

Cobb County man spots missing Marietta dentist and gives chase to vehicle

Concerned for the well being of the reported missing woman, Robertson called Cobb County Police who then pulled over the couple. It was while being interviewed by cops a dazed Dr Nadler Litt looks on while her male companion is seen agitated before screaming at Robertson who films the ensuing interaction from a distance.

Explained Billy Robertson, ‘Literally found missing woman and chased man. So I confronted them in the event and she was so scared and I asked if she was OK and male grabbed and took off with her I gave chase. He tried to say husband was after them. Adding, ‘And they tried to run from me.’

But it gets weirder. According to Billy Robertson, the man that Nadler Litt was found with was also reported missing by his own family.

According to Georgia journalist, Cody Alcorn on Facebook, Anthony Nestor’s wife reported her husband missing after failing to return home on October 11th.

Anthony Nestor’s wife reports her husband missing only to make devastating discovery

Prior to his abrupt disappearance, corresponding to that of Nadler Litt’s own disappearance three days later on October 14, Nester had allegedly told his wife hat he was going to hang with guy friends. Except he never came home, with the wife saying she hasn’t seen him since then.

Hold on to your hats kids, the story is about to rev up a few decibels.

Shortly after Anthony disappeared, Nester’s wife went to his computer where she found a Yahoo account she didn’t know about. Within that account, she found an email, exposing her husband to be having an affair with Dr. Litt. Incredulously the affair had been going on for over 10 years!

Here comes a speed-bump kids…

According to the wife, she and Anthony were both Dr. Litt’s patients during the whole time.

Marietta Dentist husband alleges wife is having mental health crises

Bingo! You may now pass Go! Spin double dice and you will go directly to JAIL!

Investigators have since revealed Dr. Litt’s vehicle which was initially reported missing along with her wallet was found near Nester’s home. According to investigators, the last location pinged from the missing husband’s phone before it was powered off placed him at Dr. Litt’s residence.

But it gets keeps weirder and more surreal. Buckle up kids. I know I am…

The revelations follow Dr. Litt’s husband on Monday posting on his Facebook that his wife is scared of the man she’s with and that she’s having a mental health crisis and needs professional help.

Social media users have since come to discredit the post as a manufactured effort to control the narrative and to quell the humiliation of the ensuing affair that his wife had been perpetrating behind his back for over a decade.

In a Sunday afternoon notice, Cobb County Police announced that Nadler Litt had been found safe (see below) while declining to provide details as to how she came to be found and whether she had left with the mystery man on her own will and if so, why?

Posted UPDATE: As of 12:00 PM today (October 19, 2025), Dr. Melanie Litt has been located safe! The BOLO issued for her is cancelled.

Not immediately clear is the whereabouts of Anthony Nestor along with the status of Dr. Melanie Nadler Litt’s marriage to her husband, Lesley Litt.

Since the video of Dr. Litt and Nester surfaced online, Nester’s wife says she has been harassed and threatened and is pleading for the harassment to stop.