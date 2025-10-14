Doug Lebda Lending Tree CEO killed in ‘freak’ ATV accident as company remembers financial visionary. Little information disclosed as to nature of weekend tragedy.

LendingTree chief executive officer, Doug Lebda died in a freak ‘all-terrain vehicle accident,’ ATV accident on his family’s farm in North Carolina over the weekend the company stated.

The 55-year-old was the founder and chief executive of the online lending marketplace headquartered in Charlotte.

The father-of-three had an estimated net worth of $305 million at the time of his death on Sunday, according to Benzinga.

LendingTree CEO wife releases statement

Little was revealed regarding the specifics of the ‘freak accident’ in the hours following the CEO and father of three’s death. The company declined providing the farm’s location citing privacy concerns.

Shared the CEO’s wife, Megan Lebda, 37, in a statement on Monday, October 13th:

‘It is impossible to capture the depth of who Doug was and what he meant to all of us. He was an amazing man with a heart so big it seemed to have room for everyone he met,’

‘Doug was compassionate, generous, and endlessly curious about the world and the people around him. He made friends everywhere he went. His energy was magnetic, his smile contagious, and his presence was a source of comfort and inspiration.

‘Doug’s greatest joy was seeing others succeed. His generosity knew no limits, and his kindness touched every single person who crossed his path. He lifted people up, believed in their potential, and celebrated their wins as if they were his own.

‘He took care of everyone he loved — family, friends, colleagues, and strangers. He always made sure everyone knew how deeply he cared.

‘Our hearts are broken, but we are also deeply grateful for the love and support that has poured in from across the world.’

Financial visionary rise to acclaim

Lebda founded his company in 1996 after having a bad experience with trying to obtain a mortgage for a home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania according to his company biography.

LendingTree’s board remembered Doug as a ‘visionary leader’ who touched ‘the lives of millions of consumers.’

‘Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape, touching the lives of millions of consumers,’ the board said.

‘His passion will continue to inspire us as we move forward together. We extend our deepest sympathies to Doug’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.’

The Charlotte-based company’s board appointed president and chief operating officer Scott Peyree as president and CEO, effective immediately, and named Steve Ozonian, a longtime director, as chairman of the board.

LendingTree launched online in 1998 and went public on Nasdaq in 2000 under ticker, or stock symbol, TREE.

It went on to grow into the country’s largest financial comparison platforms.

Over the decades, the company has offered not just mortgages to customers, but credit cards. insurance, auto loans and small-business financing.

LendingTree partners with more than 500 lenders and more than 15 million active customers nationwide.

Lebda also went on to get involved in other projects, including working as co-chairman of the 2020 Republican National Convention held in Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Lebda served on several corporate boards and was active in Charlotte’s civic and philanthropic community, the outlet reported.

In addition to his wife, Lebda is survived by his three daughters.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based company has nearly 1,000 employees with revenue in the hundreds of millions of dollars.