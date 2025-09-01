Marcus Ragland and Ashley Hawkins, Rome, Georgia parents killed along with seven of their 11 children ‘injured’ in ATV crash in Piedmont, Alabama as dad who was speeding crashed into another ATV. Alcohol may have also been a factor in tragedy.

A Georgia father and mother were killed in a ‘horrific’ ATV crash over Labor Day weekend along with seven of their 11 accompanying children being left injured.

Marcus Ragland and Ashley Hawkins both of Rome, Ga. died when their RZR vehicle crashed into another ATV while off-roading Saturday afternoon at Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont, Alabama, near the Georgia-Alabama border, WANF reported.

Ragland was speeding when he crashed, thrusting the family ATV 150 feet before it flipped over and smashed into a tree, according to officials, who are awaiting tests to see if he was driving drunk.

Neither parents or kids were wearing seat belts in Alabama ATV crash

Neither the parents nor the seven kids with them — who ranged in age from a baby to the eldest at 12 — were wearing seatbelts, which is not required in the park. Nevertheless officials advised against driving without safety belts.

Stated Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, ‘I’m sure that it’s not recommended to have nine people, especially young children, in a RZR not using safety harnesses.’

Ragland was thrown from the driver’s seat and pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was airlifted to a hospital, where she later died. All seven kids were hospitalized, with four airlifted, WANF reported.

Ragland was a father of 10 and Hawkins a mother of three, including two with Ragland according to the outlet.

‘This is just so hard to deal with. It’s just so hard,’ Ragland’s mom, Felecia Towers, told WANF.

ATV crash tragedy

‘I’m still waiting on him to come through the door,’ the mother said, ‘but I know he’s not coming.’

Towers, described her son as adventurous and someone who lived life to the fullest. He went to the ATV park every weekend, she said speaking to 11Alive.

‘This time he wanted to take his children with him, you know, to share the fun,’ Towers added. ‘They were ready to go, so it just ended up being a tragedy. I just hate it.’

Offered Maya Boyett, a longtime friend of the mother and father, ‘They are both two good people, good to their kids, and I really hate that they’re gone now.’

Ragland’s 13-year-old son suffered a skull fracture. His 10-year-old daughter was left with a broken collarbone and his 2-year-old daughter has spleen injuries, WANF reported.

The two people in the other ATV were not injured and tried to render aid, according to officials.

The location of the accident was remote and difficult to access, requiring ATV park staff to escort emergency personnel to the crash site, according to the coroner’s office.

Indian Mountain ATV Park is in in the Appalachian Mountain range. At just over 7 square miles, it’s one of the largest private off-road parks in the South.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Ragland’s children