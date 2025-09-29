Michigan LDS church shooting leads to Liberals and MAGA blaming each other amid debate as to Thomas Sanford’s political bent and the shooter’s motive.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragic Grand Blanc, Michigan Mormon Church mass shooting that left 4 parishioners dead and eight injured and the gunman ‘neutralized’, debate emerged as to whether the shooter was influenced by MAGA rhetoric or yet another ‘radical leftist’?

Authorities identified Thomas ‘Tom’ Jacob ‘Jake’ Sanford, 40, a former U.S marine who served in Iraq from 2008-2009 as the gunman who opened fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and later setting it ablaze, leading to the deaths of four people and fears of further fatalities un-earthed in charred rubble.

Thomas Jacob Sanford is the correct name. And yes, a trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/wbTjZtDAYg — DG (@DPGINLA) September 28, 2025

Liberals and MAGA blaming each other after Michigan church shooting

Sanford was killed following a gunfight with two officers in the parking lot within 8 minutes after launching his treacherous attack.

Public records show that Sanford, 40, lived in a brick home on the 4100 block of East Atherton Road in Burton, Michigan, a 15-minute drive away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, where he opened fire on hundreds of congregants, killing at least four and wounding eight others.

Although records show that Sanford has no party affiliation, a Trump sign outside his home has fueled heated speculation about the alleged shooter’s politics. Some social media users have used the Trump placard to claim that he is a Republican, while those across the aisle see the placement of the poster—just above a ‘stop’ sign—as an indication that he wanted to ‘stop Trump.’ But did he?

Mark Grebner, a Democratic consultant, told Bridge Michigan that Sanford had signed two petitions: one for the 2021 “Unlock Michigan” effort to repeal Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic emergency powers, and a 2020 push by Right to Life Michigan to outlaw an abortion procedure.

But not everybody was on board with the notion that Sanford was a likely conservative and avid pro-Trump supporter.

The motive? Thomas Jacob Sanford was a leftist terrorist. He donated to Act Blue multiple times. pic.twitter.com/Roc2md532F — Honey in Houston (@TexasBelle) September 28, 2025

Conservative rhetoric sought to blame shooting as war on Christians

‘Hate against Christians is widespread in places like Michigan because the entire state is being taken over by Muslims who refuse to assimilate,’ far-right influencer Laura Loomer wrote of a state where less than 3 percent of the population identify as adherents of Islam, citing zero evidence the shooter was Muslim.

‘Beware Michigan!’ the conservative agitator added. ‘Only you can stop the Islamic invasion of your state before it becomes uninhabitable for Christians and Jews.’

Not to be left out was Trump himself, who posted on Truth Social shortly after the mass shooting, ‘yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.’

Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this month, liberals and conservatives have blamed each other’s ideologies for the rise in political violence. Trump has repeatedly pinned the blame on ‘radical left lunatics,’ while Vice President JD Vance and top White House aide Stephen Miller have slammed ‘left-wing extremism.’

The FBI said Sunday that it was probing the Michigan shooting as ‘an act of targeted violence.’ Authorities have yet to identify a motive. That though hadn’t stopped social media continuing to speculate and debate the shooter’s alleged political bent amid an ongoing polarized America.