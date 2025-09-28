Michigan Latter Day Saints church set on fire, in Grand Blanc, multiple patrons shot, 40 year old (Burton) gunman killed along with one other parishioner. More victims feared after being trapped by raging blaze. No known motive.

At least two people are dead, including the gunman and several more injured after a perpetrator set fire to a Mormon church in Michigan before gunning down congregants.

Police said the shooter, a 40-year-old man (hailing from Burton, Michigan) rammed his truck into the church before opened fire on more than a hundred people who gathered for a service at the Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc on Sunday.

Fresh footage shows a body on the ground next to the burning Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, reportedly the gunman responsible for ramming the building, opening fire on hundreds, and setting the blaze.

Grand Blanc, Michigan shooting leaves two dead including gunman

Authorities say the shooter rammed their vehicle through the front of the church during a large service and began shooting. Officers killed the gunman. Up to 10 congregants were shot, with one later dying in hospital.

Police say the shooter intentionally started a fire at the church, which grew into a large blaze. Officers believe they will find additional victims who may have been trapped inside the burning church and perished, CNN reported.

Grand Blanc Township Police Department said there were ‘multiple victims and the shooter is down’ at around 11.13am.

The church continued to remain on fire in the aftermath of the shooting, videos posted on social media showed. The blaze had since been contained officials stated.

Stated the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, ‘There has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Road,’

‘There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire.

‘For people on site, the reunification site is the pavilion to the north. Offsite reunification will be at Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish.’

A 40-year-old man opened fire at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, killing at least 1 person and wounding 10 others. Police are on the scene.

pic.twitter.com/eyVP0ab0Nl — Right Journal (@Right_Journal) September 28, 2025

Um tiroteio na Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias em Grand Blanc, Michigan, deixou pelo menos 17 feridos, incluindo duas crianças e 6 a 8 mortos. O local foi completamente incendiado durante o ataque. O atirador foi supostamente neutralizado, e a polícia…

More victims feared dead after becoming trapped inside LDS Michigan church

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said the fire had been extinguished, saying, ‘We do believe that we will find additional victims once we have that scene secure.’

Writing on social media, several witnesses said at least four people had been killed, though police have not published an official death toll.

One witness said the church had been ‘completely destroyed’ by the blaze, and that they saw the shooter’s truck parked in front of the building.

Sheriff Swanson of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said ‘the entire church is on fire’ as he spoke in a live video from the scene.

‘We do have multiple victims,’ he added.

Police said just before 1pm that the fire had been ‘contained’.

‘We do not have names of victims at his time,’ police said.

Second church shooting in Michigan since June

Shared images on social media showed the gunman’s vehicle, a silver truck with two American flags in the trunk lodged in the exterior of the chapel.

The shooter has not been publicly identified. The motive was not immediately known.

This is at least the second shooting at a church in Michigan since June. In June, a gunman began shooting at people outside the CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne on June 22.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is informally known as the Mormons. Grand Blanc, a town of 7,700 people, is a suburb of Flint and is located about 100km (60 miles) northwest of Detroit.

The shooting came the day after the death of the 101-year-old Mormon leader Russell Nelson.

This is a breaking news story with updates to follow.