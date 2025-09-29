Michigan LDS church shooter called Mormons ‘the anti-Christ’ days before attack according to Burton local, Kris Johns, with Thomas Jacob Sanford going on a tirade against the religion along with speaking about his struggles with drug addiction.

The Michigan LDS church shooter who killed at least four churchgoers and wounded another eight is alleged to have called Mormons ‘the anti-Christ’ just days before carrying out Sunday’s attack.

Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of Burton, rammed his pickup truck into the Grand Blanc Township church on Sunday morning before opening fire and setting it ablaze.

The former Marine was shot dead by police in the church’s parking lot.

Nearly a week before the attack on the Mormon denominated church, Kris Johns, a resident running for city council, said he had a conversation with Sanford that took a dark turn.

Johns, who was canvasing the neighborhood at the time, told the Detroit Free Press about the interaction he had with Sanford after he recognized his picture on the news following the incident.

‘It was very much standard anti-LDS talking points that you would find on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook,’ Johns said of Burton.

Johns, 44, said Sanford shared his struggles with drug addiction after he moved back to the states following his time in the service. Sanford was a highly decorated military veteran who’d served in Iraq from 2004 to 2008.

Discussion about religion took dark turn

At the time, Sanford lived in Utah – a state with close ties to Mormonism – and was in a relationship with a woman who was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Johns said ‘it was one thing after another,’ as Stanford went on to ask him if he believed in God.

Johns, a Christian who is a member of the Solid Rock Community Church in Burton, replied ‘yes’ to Sandford, adding: ‘From there, the conversation takes a very sharp turn.’

He was then asked by Sanford about the Mormon bible, the role Jesus plays in the religion, the history of the LSD church, and more, Johns said.

‘I just didn’t know what the next question was going to be,’ he added.

‘There’s certain things you don’t forget. This is not a forgettable guy.’

The resident also spoke to journalist Dave Bondy about the interaction he had with the shooter.

Mormonism is NOT biblical Christianity, it is a cult. But that said, Christianity in general is absolutely under attack. Today the Church of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan was sieged and set on fire. Pray for these cult members to believe in the real Jesus. pic.twitter.com/YnReNYYogX — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) September 28, 2025

As he went on to speak of the religion, Sanford told Johns that he had his tattoos removed so he could take part in church ceremonies.

Several tattoos were seen on his arm in Facebook photos of Sanford, including barbed wire imagery and what appears to be a dreamcatcher.

At some point, the city council candidate said the topic change to religion made him want to end the conversation.

‘He was extremely nice at first. He even talked about his child who had a serious medical concern. But when the conversation turned to religion, I just wanted to get off the door and away from him,’ the local recalled.

Despite the intense conversation, Johns said he didn’t feel unsafe according to the Detroit Free Press.

‘It wasn’t anything I thought I needed to call police about. You hear all kinds of views these days. Nothing about it suggested he was going to hurt anyone.’

It wasn’t until news broke of the mass shooting and fire that Johns realized the same man he spoke to was responsible for the carnage.

At least four people were killed and eight were left wounded on Sunday. Authorities said they would be searching the building ruins for more victims.

The FBI said Sunday that it was probing the Michigan shooting as ‘an act of targeted violence.’ Authorities have yet to identify a motive.

Come Sunday evening, about 100 people gathered for a prayer service at The River Church in Grand Blanc, a nondenominational Christian church about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where the bloodshed spilled earlier that day to remember Sunday’s victims.

‘We live in days that are difficult and troubled, days that are weary and tiring,’ said Pastor Chuck Lindsey, leading the congregation in prayer and addressing congregants.