Tina McMiller, mother of Chicago woman, Romeca Meeks-Blackmon demands justice after the woman was fatally shot in the face following an altercation with her ex boyfriend, Carlos Losos Way and his new girlfriend, Quadajah Johnson aka Holly Johnson claiming self defense. In updates, the accused woman has been released without charges.

The mother of a Chicago woman who was slain earlier this week at the hands of her former boyfriend’s new girlfriend is demanding justice and reform.

Tina McMiller stood Friday morning near Cermak and State, the same spot where Chicago police said 31-year-old Romeca Meeks-Blackmon was shot and killed during a school drop-off at Chicago’s South Loop on Monday.

Holly Johnson Chicago baby momma who shot Romeca Meeks-Blackmom dead released

The call for justice comes as authorities on Friday announced they would not be pressing charges against Quadajah Johnson (aka Holly Johnson), the woman alleged to have shot her dead and her former boyfriend, who the deceased woman has a 6 year old son with.

McMiller says her daughter who was in school to become a nurse, was loving, supportive, and an amazing mother.

‘Someone has to pay for this,’ said McMiller according to WGN News. ‘It’s not right.’

McMiller said she is now raising her daughter’s six year old son.

Leaders who gathered with the mother on Friday also called for tougher action against violence and enforcement of House Bill 158. It’s a state law that declares violence a public health crisis.

Chicago cops continue to investigate deadly South Loop altercation

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody, with Area Three detectives amid initial investigations according to Eyewitness News.

No charges were filed, either against Johnson or her boyfriend, going by the name of Carlos Losos Way on Facebook since Monday morning’s incident, which occurred outside school grounds moments after Romeca had dropped off her young son she shares with Carlos.

In the interim, Chicago police have called the shooting domestic in nature. Authorities have yet to say what led up to the altercation between the two, which allegedly according to commentators on Facebook involved Carlos Los Way instigating the dispute after allegedly violating a protection order after pulling up next to Romeca with the suspect, which in turn led to heated words exchanged and a physical altercation.

At some point, witnesses at the scene allege Carlos placing the victim in a headlock and Johnson running back to their car and bringing out a gun and fatally shooting Romeca in the face.

Uttered Holly Johnson in viral video of the tragedy in the immediate aftermath, ‘I have a concealed license to carry.’

Added Carlos, with blood dripping down his hand, ‘it was self defense’. But was it?