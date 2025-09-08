Woman shot in face killed in South Loop after altercation with another...

Romeca Meeks Chicago woman shot dead following fight with another woman over a man at the whom they both allegedly had children with. South Loop shooting was caught on video as suspect is taken into custody, claiming self defense. To date no charges have been made.

A 31-year-old Illinois woman was shot and killed Monday morning in Chicago’s South Loop following an altercation with another female known to her, Chicago police said.

While police declined to identify the victim, social media identified her as Romeca Meeks.

Suspect claims having a restraining order against victim and acting in self defense.

The shooting happened after the victim running into her former boyfriend, Carlos Losos Way and his current girlfriend (the would be shooter) outside of a school, moments after the victim had dropped off her son (fathered by her ex boyfriend). The meeting led to words being said and tempers flaring and physical violence before a gun eventually being pulled out.

At the time of the tragedy, Meeks was outside in the 2200-block of South State Street just after 9:05 a.m., when she became involved in a physical altercation with what cops described as a ‘known female suspect,’ ABC7Chicago reported.

The shooting according to social media took place in front of her son’s school in Chicago’s South Loop, in what police are investigating as a domestic-related incident involving another woman.

At some point the female assailant pulled out a gun and fired off four rounds, including a gunshot to the victim’s face.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died.

Romeca Meeks killer remains on the phone nonchalant

Social media users pointed to a man known online as #rackboyloso, (aka Carlos Losos Way) identified by some as the father of the child and a central figure in the altercation’s backstory. A witness on the scene said the man had the victim in a headlock as his other ‘baby mother’ shot her. The boyfriend at the scene claimed self defense while the girlfriend repeatedly told people on the scene that she’s licensed to carry.

The immediate aftermath was caught on video (too graphic to re-publish) showing a blood splattered scene of the victim on the ground next to a white sedan while the suspect dressed in green leggings and a black sweater continues to talk on the cellphone the whole time while in the background a man in black, the ‘baby daddy’ to both women appears to be in a state of distress.

Screams one witness, ‘You shot her, I was there. I seen it.’

Responds the suspect in green tights and black sweater, ‘I have a license to carry.’

Responds another woman, ‘I don’t give a f**k. You shot somebody! What the f is wrong with you?!!’

Pointing to a police officer, ‘she shot her. She put the gun in the car. Arrest her!’

Posted a commentator, ‘The woman on the phone in the green pants shot and unalived her. The guy is both of these ladies baby daddy…….they were fighting over HIM!!!!’

Responded another, ‘She may get off with self defense she said she has a restraining order out against the one that was shot.’

Added another, ‘No remorse she showed… and the by stander was saying she shot that lady while she was in a headlock.’

Female suspect to date not charged in fatal shooting

Posted one commentator in another thread following the shooting, ‘Over a baby daddy is insane & The way she loved on her child I just know he gone miss his mom soo much.’

Wrote another, ‘I read her friend post and she said the baby daddy pulled up to her job with his other bm to fight and she shot her! & when the police came he was screaming it was self defense.’

Responded another, ‘…she bout to find out u don’t get no conceal and carry just to shoot people cause ur losing a fight.’

Added another, ‘People are taking this concealed to carry too far. You just can’t shoot anybody because you concealed to carry now you on your way to jail.’