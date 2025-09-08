Carlos Losos Way baby mothers fight over him, leading to baby momma, Romeca Meeks shot dead as female shooter, Holly Johnson, is taken into custody claiming self defense.

‘Worst day of my life…’ A 31-year-old Chicago woman was fatally shot Monday morning outside her child’s school in the South Loop.

While authorities declined to identify the victim, social media identified the victim as Romeca Meeks.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on the 2200 block of South State Street and Cermak road, shortly after she dropped off her son and was heading to work.

Chicago South Loop shooting involved baby mommas confrontation

Just moments after having dropped off her young son, Meeks’ former boyfriend, Carlos Losos Way, the father of her young son arrived in a vehicle along with his new girlfriend with whom he also shares a young child with. Social media identified the other baby momma as Holly Johnson of Chicago.

At some point, words were spoken, with tensions escalating, leading to a physical altercation between Meeks and Johnson. Witnesses report that Meeks’ child’s father was present despite an active restraining order.

During the fight, Meeks was reportedly placed in a headlock. In those moments, Johnson pulled out a firearm and shot Meeks in the face.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Commentators on social media allege that the alleged shooter, had placed a restraining order against the victim. Nevertheless questions were asked why the shooter and the victim’s former boyfriend confronted Meeks outside the school.

It was while police arriving at the scene, the female shooter claimed in captured video of the immediate aftermath of having a ‘concealed license to carry,’ along with Carlos Losos Way insisting that he and his new girlfriend had acted in self defense.

Posted one commentator, ‘That’s crazy. So what’s the purpose of having a restraining order if they go against it!’

Carlos Losos Way baby daddy ‘worst day of my life’

Posted the baby daddy, Carlos Losos Way, in the immediate aftermath on his Facebook wall, ‘Worst day of my life!’

The post led to 9000 shares and over 7,300 comments, many of which criticised the father’s actions along with his failure to de-escalate the situation and for having incited the altercation which led to Romeca Meeks’ shooting death.

Wrote one commentator, ‘Boy I ain’t see a single tear in that video…’

Wrote another, ‘Stop acting like you ain’t know what was going to happen.’

Responded another, ‘Tryna figure out why you ain’t locked up yet…’

While another wrote, ‘Lost both of his bby mommas in one day.’

Stated another, ‘How you gone explain this to your son ….’

Wrote another, ‘YOU’RE GOING TO JAILLLLLL.’

The female shooter has since been taken into custody for questioning. Police have yet to announce whether the woman who had a restraining order against the victim will now face any charges.

Chicago Police confirmed Area Detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com or call the CPD 1st District at (312) 745-4290.