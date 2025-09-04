Abigail ‘Abbe y’ Bodick blamed for Robin Westman, Minneapolis trans shooter ‘root of suffering’ and downfall. Annunciation Catholic Church gunman had broken up with ‘girlfriend’ weeks before shooting rampage.

A new report has claimed Robin Westman, the 23 year old alleged Minneapolis shooter who went on a shooting spree at a Catholic school being ‘romantically’ involved with a girlfriend for a number of years who he blamed for the ‘root of his suffering.’

The 23-year-old transgender shooter had been dating Abigail ‘Abbey’ Bodick, 22, for several years, before suddenly breaking it off and falsely blaming her as the ‘root of my suffering’ in an manifesto made up of journal entries.

Westman branded Bodick a ‘blue hair and pronouns b***h’ before on the the morning of August 27 going to the Annunciation Catholic Church where the trans shooter killed two young children, along with injuring 18 others, including 15 children before taking their own life.

Robin Westman hated having sex with girlfriend, ‘Abbey’

Westman according to videos and manuscripts uploaded by the dailymail went by either Abbey or Jakub, indicating the shooter’s love interesting going by a non-binary or gender fluid identity.

Transcribed manuscript writings described violent fantasies Westman held against the former love interest. The writings revealed their past relationship, Bodick’s ‘furry’ interests, along with Westman’s regrets over transitioning along with their obsession with mass killings and other school shooters.

The relationship with the person with ‘Abbey’ appeared to be on the rocks, the nypost reported following a translation of the writings written in Cyrillic code.

‘Aby is such a baby. I should have never started dating them,’ Westman wrote.

Westman wrote that the partner had a birthday coming up and that he didn’t want to get them a birthday gift.

He also wrote about how the partner wanted to have sexual relations with him, but that he himself hated sex.

Trans shooter had dysfunctional relationship with women in their life

The shooter in translated manifeto notes cited his mother for the ensuing violence that he was about to unleash, blaming Mary Grace Westman, 67, for sowing discord and inner turmoil, after the staunch Catholic parent told her then son, Robert Westman, would regret the gender change.

In the days since Wednesday’s shooting, Westman’s mother has gone into hiding and has since retained a criminal defense lawyer after refusing to cooperate with police investigations.

Wednesday’s school shooting marked the 44th school shooting in the US this year, according to a CNN analysis. For the year 2024, there were 43 school mass shootings.