Matthew J. Ruth of Hanover, Pennsylvania man identified as York County shooter suspect that killed 3 police officers, injured two other cops who had attempted to serve him a warrant at a North Codorus Township property after his former girlfriend reported him for stalking her the evening before. Suspect was killed during gunfire.

A Hanover, Pennsylvania man was reported by his ex girlfriend of stalking her one night before that individual allegedly going on to shoot dead 3 York County police officers and injuring two others who had come to serve him a warrant the following day on Wednesday.

Man reported stalking ex girlfriend on property where York County, PA shooting took place

Matthew J. Ruth of Hanover, is alleged to have been the individual stalking his former girlfriend at her Haar Road address, where Wednesday’s ambush shooting took place, with the woman’s mother calling police to say they had seen the man with binoculars in camouflage looking into the house through a window according to a police report.

The caller who notified law enforcement circa 11.23 p.m, Tuesday, September 16, told police she saw who she believed to be her daughter’s ex through a trail camera standing in her driveway, a police report cited by FOX43 reported.

The caller told police that the man possibly arrived in a black truck that was parked on Emig Road around the corner from the home.

Once police arrived, they did not locate a man but did observe a black Ford Ranger pick-up truck parked on Emig Road, court documents stated.

Come Wednesday Matthew J. Ruth, 24, of Hanover, was charged with stalking, loitering/prowling at nighttime, and criminal trespassing and issued a warrant according to filed charges at the Magisterial District Court.

Matthew James Ruth has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of three police officers in North Codorus Township, York County, Pennsylvania, as they served a stalking warrant. Two more officers were injured in the shooting. pic.twitter.com/2s6RQT9OSf — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) September 18, 2025

Stalking suspect caught on surveillance carrying AR-15 style rifle the evening before

According to the Lehigh Valley Live, the charges were filed in relation to the alleged suspect stalking a woman who lived on the York County street where Wednesday’s mass shooting happened, leading to three police officers killed and two officers critically injured.

According to the woman, she had only dated Ruth for a short period of time and that Ruth had never been to her house nor even invited there, police stated.

The daughter told police that Ruth owns a black Ford Ranger pickup truck, the same one that was located around the corner on Emig Road.

Posts online identified the mother as Elizabeth Zumbrum, the widow of Craig Zumbrum, who died in 2023. Neighbors reported that Elizabeth had recently moved her four children out of the house, citing safety concerns.

As officers looked closer at the surveillance photo of Ruth, it was noticed that he had what looked like an AR-15 style rifle slung across his chest while he looked in the house.

Over the next several hours, heading into the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 18, officers attempted to locate Ruth but were unsuccessful.

Come Thursday, Matthew James Ruth, was identified as the suspect in the shootings by a law enforcement official, according to The Associated Press. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.