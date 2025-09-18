Christopher ‘Chris’ Thomas Gebhart widely condemned on social media for cheering the shooting deaths of 3 York County Police Officers in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania while serving warrant.

A social media user has stoked outrage after cheering the shooting deaths of three York County police officers who were killed during the serving of a warrant in North Codorus Township, York County, Pennsylvania.

Along with three deceased officers, two other officers were left in critical condition with the suspect shooter killed by police gunfire, Wednesday afternoon as they arrived at 1879 Haar Rd, Spring Grove, PA, 17362, just on 2.10 p.m.

Posted an account by the name of Chris Gebhart, ‘3 confirmed dead pigs in spring grove What a wonderful day to be alive!!’

Celebrating the death of the 3 officers today in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania What’s wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/P4pSTplGGs — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) September 17, 2025

Social media user widely condemned celebrating fatal shooting of police officers doing their job

The post which was shortly after deleted but saved in a screen grab led to a torrent of comments on social media, echoing the widespread condemnation of individuals seemingly cheering on the slaying of conservative icon, Charlie Kirk last week.

The post led to many demanding that the man be outed and punished for expressing what many decried as ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ and insensitive comments.

Wrote one user, ‘Add them to the list of people to go after and let their employers know about their behavior.’

Responded another, ‘Just when you think you could take a little breather … Nooo.’

Stated another, ‘Comments celebrating murder of cops and political rivals is not blameless. It is fascism masquerading as free speech and the very definition of terrorism. Arrest and jail all such people.’

Others meanwhile wondered if the sudden bravado of naysayers vehemently expressing derogatory comments either at work, on social media or simply choosing to refuse printing fliers for a vigil being more symptomatic of the current polarised divide America currently finds itself in.

Posted one user on the web, ‘This nonsense is going to cause institutions and organizations to start including social media scrapes with their employee screening policies. I really really hope people who do this realize they could be potentially ruining their career.’

Reflected another, ‘Once there was a day when we could all agree to disagree yet be civil towards each other.’

Responded another, ‘Mind control! They’re all under media induced mind control!’

While another posted, ‘Brainwashed by the left..disgusting. I’m soo sick of these f**ks’