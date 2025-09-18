Shawn Zumbrum, North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania man shoots and kills 3 police officers with York County, injuring two others during issuing of warrant at residence. Subject had been cited for domestic violence.

Three police officers were shot and killed along with two others critically wounded in a shooting in North Codorus Township, York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, during the serving of a warrant at a residential address.

The gunman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was killed by police, according to Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris.

Shawn Zumbrum Pennsylvania man and alleged suspect was subject of domestic violence warrant

The official added authorities know ‘who they are and who they work for,’ but did not comment on the motive according to FOX News.

While authorities had yet to identify the alleged shooter, social media identified the home dweller of the residence they had gone to a serve warrant to as Shawn Zumbrum of 1879 Haar Rd, Spring Grove, PA, 17362.

The alleged suspect had been the subject a domestic violence reports in late July along with earlier this week, with a certified summons issued against him by the Magisterial District Court on the morning of the shooting, September 17th, 2025 according to shared court actions with York County.

At the time of the shooting, just on 2.10 p.m, Wednesday afternoon, police officers with the York County Sheriff’s Office had arrived at the property to serve Shawn D. Zumbrum the listed defendant in filed case actions an active warrant.

As officers approached the property, they were met with a barrage of gunfire from the suspect who laid in wait barricaded inside. The violent confrontation resulted in at least five officers being shot before the suspect, Shawn Zumbrum, was fatally shot by the police according to the nytimes.

5 officers shot in Pennsylvania during police incident, 3 in grave condition, sources say

Half flags ordered for 3 slain police officers

At least two other officers were airlifted by medevac helicopters in grave condition and are being treated at regional trauma centers, including WellSpan York Hospital.

While the officers’ identities are being withheld pending official notification of their families, they were individuals who served with the York County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, and potentially other local agencies.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered all flags in the Commonwealth to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the three officers killed in York County, NBC10 reported.

All Pennsylvania state flags will be lowered at all public buildings and grounds throughout the commonwealth.

Flags will stay lowered until the fallen officers are in their final resting place.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Pennsylvania State Police are assisting local authorities.