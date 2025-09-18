: About author bio at bottom of article.

The Northern York County Regional Police officers who were killed were identified as Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser according to York County District Attorney Tim Barker.

York County, Police officers killed in line of duty remembered

‘They were wonderful,‘ Barker said. ‘They were mission driven, and their mission is now completed.

‘We will love you forever and all eternity,’ he said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Two other officers also were injured. Both are in critical but stable condition, Barker said.

Barker also confirmed earlier reports that the man who killed police was Matthew J. Ruth.

The Northern York County Regional Police said in a post on Thursday that it is ‘devastated by the loss of three of our officers and continue to pray for the recovery of a fourth who remains hospitalized.’

Suspect had stalked ex girlfriend evening before shooting

The two wounded officers were listed in critical but stable condition at WellSpan York Hospital, Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher L. Paris said during a news conference on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Haar Road in North Codorus Township. Police killed the shooter, who has been identified as 24-year-old Matthew James Ruth, according to the Associated Press.

Police had filed charges against Ruth of the Hanover area on Wednesday, Sept. 17 after he allegedly stalked a resident at the farm the day before the shooting, according to court records.