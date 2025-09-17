Kerri Melissa Rollo, Arkansas Tech University Student, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Memorial Vandalism at Bentonville Court House amid demands to have her expelled and fired from her place of employment, Bella’s Table.

An Arkansas Tech University student has been identified as the alleged perpetrator behind the recent vandalization of a Charlie Kirk memorial in front of the Benton County courthouse.

Video shared online on Monday showed what appeared to be two people vandalizing a memorial to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk before it was removed entirely from the courthouse steps.

‘This behavior is shameful, un-American…’

In a Facebook post accompanying the video, Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger said the memorial was set up Sunday and vandalized just a day later by two people that appeared to be ‘shouting obscenities, kicking over candles, and ripping up the notes’ that had been left there.

Decried Bollinger, ‘This was not protest. It was contempt and a deliberate act of intolerance. Those candles were not just wax and paper. They were sacred acts of grief. To see them trampled was painful, because it mocked not only a man’s memory but the human act of mourning itself. This was an attempt to silence voices some on the left cannot defeat with ideas, so they resort to destruction.’

Adding further in part, ‘This behavior is shameful, un-American, and it proves what many of us already know: there is a growing faction that does not want debate, does not want dialogue, and does not respect freedom of expression.’

Internet sleuths since identified the alleged perpetrator as Kerri Melissa Rollo, 20, a student at Arkansas Tech University. The second person the in the shadows of the defacement was identified as Rollo’s younger sister.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Rollo was arrested earlier this month during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71, near a rest area, where she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Internet demands alleged Bentonville vandal be punished

Following the release of the video, Rollo’s connection to Bella’s Table, a restaurant in Bella Vista, where she worked as a server, drew public scrutiny. Community members contacted the business demanding accountability.

Bella’s Table in turn issued a public statement condemning the violence while stating it was conducting an internal review.

“We understand your outrage over this incident. The individual who defaced the Charlie Kirk memorial does not represent or define our company, nor the hard-working team that serves our community every day. This person’s actions are not a reflection of our standards, values, or culture. Please know that we are addressing this matter internally with the seriousness it deserves. We ask that the dedication and professionalism of our broader staff not be overshadowed by the poor choices of one individual. Our commitment remains to honor our values and provide a respectful and positive experience for all.”

Commentators on the web demanded the restaurant fire the worker over what they decried Rollo’s ‘morally incorrect behavior.’

Posted one user, ‘Great, we can’t let it go here. We need to stay on top of this. Destroying a memorial is a sign of a very demonic and weak mind. And this person needs help to lose their job and to lose any decent standing in society.’

Additionally, a post on social media confirmed that Rollo has been removed from the residence where she was living at the time of the incident.

The Bentonville Police Department is understood to be reviewing the incident, with charges yet to be filed against Kerri Rollo.

The incident comes after viral video captured a Texas State University student acting out the shooting death of the divisive conservative icon during a campus vigil, leading to university officials saying the student was identified and since suspended over their ‘hateful’ speech.

The case has since led to some wondering whether the university has legal merit to suspend a student, who despite their actions and conduct being repugnant and morally defunct, nevertheless could be argued was expressing their constitutional first amendment rights to free speech.