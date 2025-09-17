: About author bio at bottom of article.

Texas State University student expelled acting out Charlie Kirk assassination as viral video shows the un-identified student repeatedly slapping his neck and mocking the conservative icon’s shooting death during on campus vigil.

The slippery slope of when ‘free speech’ is decried as ‘hate speech.’

A Texas State University student has drawn the ire of of the web after viral video showed the un-identified male repeatedly reenacting and mocking Charlie Kirk‘s assassination at a memorial held in his honor.

“Charlie Kirk got hit in the neck b*tch!” “Look, I’m Charlie Kirk” *Mocks his assassination* “F—k that n*gga!” I would hope that Texas State University is expelling this animal immediately? @TXST pic.twitter.com/4pjqLjaCIb — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 16, 2025

Incident leads to demands to have TSU student expelled over ‘conduct’

Video shared on social media shows the unidentified man imitating and mocking Kirk’s death and spitting near people attending Monday’s on-campus memorial.

Gov. Gregg Abbott led calls for disciplinary action and urged the university to ‘expel this student immediately’, alleging such ‘conduct is not accepted at our schools’.

The un-named student appeared to be targeting members of Kirk’s nonprofit organization Turning Point USA, which was hosting the memorial.

Eyewitness video shared online shows the student confronting TPUSA members during the memorial and cursing while repeatedly slapping himself in the neck (mimicking the bullet that entered Kirk, killing him).

‘Charlie Kirk got hit in the neck, b***h,’ the student shouted, before repeating the slap and vibrating his body as if to mimic recoiling from a bullet’s impact, the video shows.

He then climbed a nearby statue and repeated the action yet again, this time dropping to the ground after the vibrating motions.

The student is then heard saying ‘f*** that n*****’ as he walks away from the crowd of shocked demonstrators.

Abbott shared a video of the interaction on his X account, urging Texas State to take action against the student.

‘Hey Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences,’ Abbott wrote on X.

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse later confirmed the student in the video was identified.

‘I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses,’ Damphousse wrote in a statement. ‘It is antithetical to our TXST values. The individual is no longer a student at TXST.’

When free speech even when offensive is penalized or criminalized

Damphousse added federal law prevents the university from commenting further on individual student conduct matters.

The incident led to the American Freedmen Legal Fund releasing a statement saying, TXST Cannot Punish Protected Speech.

‘Free speech—even when offensive—is protected under the First Amendment and Abbott’s Executive Order GA-42. Even Charlie Kirk said ‘hate speech does not exist legally in America.’

Adding, ‘Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech, There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the the First Amendment.

Notes a definition of free speech: ‘Freedom of speech primarily protects you from legal penalties from the government for your expression, but it does not shield you from natural or social consequences from other individuals or groups. This distinction is key: while the government can’t imprison or sue you for expressing an unpopular idea (unless it incites violence or falls into another unprotected category), others can criticize you, terminate your employment, or ban you from their platforms.’

The incident follows another student, at Texas Tech University after she was filmed mocking Kirk’s assassination and harassing mourners at a vigil for the conservative influencer.

Camryn Giselle Booker, 18, was recorded jumping around and yelling at fellow students paying tribute to Kirk, screaming, ‘F–k y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head.’

According to KAMC, the Texas Tech University student was arrested and is now ‘no longer enrolled’ following the Tuesday’s confrontation on-campus memorial for Kirk.