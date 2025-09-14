Ryder Corral, Arizona anarchist arrested vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial in Phoenix as teen is known to be anti conservative and the son of a high school teacher.

And the polarization of America continues….

A 19 year old Arizona man has been arrested for trampling the growing memorial for gunned down conservative influencer, Charlie Kirk outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix on Sunday.

Deranged leftist Ryder Corral, 19, desecrated a Charlie Kirk memorial at TPUSA headquarters in Arizona, kicking over flowers, vases, flags, and balloons while wearing the same clothing as 22-year-old assassin Tyler Robinson. He was stopped and thrown to the ground by bystanders… pic.twitter.com/a7jaGzrCsA — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) September 14, 2025

Suspect seen wearing similar eagles and stripes shirt that assailant was wearing according to released FBI images

Ryder Corral was captured on live footage walking through the memorial, kicking over items including flowers, vases and flags. A mourner gathered at the memorial stepped in a bid to stop the teen from further destroying the memorial.

The unidentified man wearing a blue polo shirt was seen yanking Corral out of the memorial and throwing him to the ground.

Corral, 19, was detained by witnesses until he was taken into custody by Phoenix police, who were already in the area to help with traffic control, Arizona Family reported.

In video of Corral’s arrest, the ‘vandal’ appears to be wearing a shirt similar to the one worn by the man suspected of assassinating Kirk.

Corral was wearing a black shirt featuring an American flag and an eagle. The shirt bears a striking resemblance to the shirt worn by Tyler Robinson when he allegedly shot and killed Kirk while he was speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Ryder Corral known anarchist and son of California high assistant school principal

Corral now faces charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct according to Phoenix Police Department Public Information Sergeant Philip Krynsky.

Corral is known anarchist from Mesa, Arizona. His mother is Juli Corral who is an Assistant Principal at Palm Desert High School in California.

No serious injuries were reported. Officers had already been on scene to assist with traffic control due to the large community presence in the area, Krynsky told press, FOX News reported.

America divided and polarized

The actions come less than two days after Utah authorities arresting the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, a 22 year old discontent ‘romantically’ involved with a ‘man transitioning to a woman,’ and who allegedly was radicalised by the left and social media.