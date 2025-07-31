James Andrew McGann a former Oklahoma elementary teacher who killed Arkansas couple had history of inappropriate behavior at school and was allowed to silently resign before relocating to Arkansas to start teaching under a new name, Drew McGann.

An elementary teacher accused of killing Arkansas hikers, Clinton and Cristen Brink in front of their two young children had a history of inappropriate behavior in class, leading to complaints and eventually the suspect resigning, before eventually relocating to Arkansas.

James Andrew McGann—the 28 year old suspect in the Arkansas Devil’s Den double homicide—was previously a 4th grade teacher at Donald Elementary in Lewisville, Texas.

Broken Arrow School District confirms Andrew James McGann was a 5th Grade School teacher with them.

Posts shared on social media stated after concerns about inappropriate behavior were raised towards several little girls in class, Andrew McGann ‘was allowed to quietly resign’ without any consequences.

He later secured a new teaching position at Bayyari Elementary, in Arkansas, with the school’s social media introducing him as Drew McGann—a detail that raises questions about whether he used a different name to distance himself from his troublesome past, potentially putting more children at risk.

Of note, no formal disciplinary action followed at his former school —meaning the next school may have had no way of knowing of the educator’s alleged indiscretions and problem behavior.

Stated the poster, ‘Finding out he went on to kill a couple in front of their two little girls is horrifying and the fact that there were warning signs and he was continually allowed around children is a travesty.’

Of note at the time of the attack on the two Arkansas couple, the parents had been hiking with their 7 and 9 year old daughters, raising concerns whether McGann may have sough to target the girls only to be foiled by the parents’ who sought to protect their children.

The parents were in turn stabbed to death according to CNN, with the children found safe and unharmed following distress calls.

Forced to leave the Texas school district it wasn’t too long before McGann was able to secure a new teaching post in Arkansas in June.

Murder suspect, James Andrew McGann, is a former 5th grade teacher from Sand Springs, Oklahoma

Read a post from Bayyari Elementary School Home of the Bears shared on June 12 just weeks before McGann allegedly slaying the Arkansas parents: ‘Our third grade team has a new addition too. Help us welcome, Mr McGann.’

‘Hello! My name is Drew McGann. I am thrilled to be part of the Bayyari team this year as a 3rd grade teacher! I have 3 years of certified experience and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Oklahoma State University. In my free time, I love going to concerts with friends, working out, and being outdoors. I look forward to being an asset to the Bayari family this year and living in the gorgeous State of Arkansas!’

An August 2, 2022 post, the same year McGann, who originally hails from Sand Springs, Oklahoma graduating, stated, ‘Hello my name is Andrew McGann. I am very exited to join the Dolphin fair as a 4th grade Math and Writing teacher. I graduated from Oklahoma State University in May with a B.S in Elementary Education.’

Adding, ‘I have been a substitute teacher for the past two years in Tulsa County, Oklahoma and a student teacher for the spring 2022 semester in Broken Arrow Public Schools in a 4th Grade Math and Science classroom.’

Following his arrest in Springdale, Arkansas on Wednesday, McGann, was charged with two counts of capital murder, according to a release from the Arkansas State police.

Washington County Prosecutor Brandon Carter says McGann is scheduled to appear in court on August 1.

He is being held at the Washington County jail.