James Andrew McGann confesses to murdering hero Arkansas couple trying to protect their young daughters from elementary teacher assailant after ambushing them at Devil’s Den State Park, before fleeing scene.

Arkansas authorities have revealed the mother of two young girls was stabbed to death by her assailant after scurrying them to safety as her husband fended off their attacker at Devil’s Den State Park only to be killed when she returned to assist her spouse.

Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, fled with her kids when the family was ambushed by alleged murder suspect, 28-year-old-elementary teacher, James Andrew McGann on a remote wilderness trail Saturday, with her 43-year-old husband, Clinton David Brink grappling with the attacker so they could get away.

Brink got the kids to a safe place – then ran back to help her husband as he fended off their attacker, Arkansas prosecutors and police revealed at a press conference Thursday.

Teacher suspect confesses to murdering parents after DNA match at crime scene

McGann is alleged to have pushed the husband over a ledge to his death, while knifing the man’s wife to death, before fleeing the scene.

The Oklahoma born elementary was teacher was taken into custody five days later following a manhunt for the wanted man following the surviving children’s ‘vivid description’ of their alleged assailant.

McGann was arrested at an Arkansas barbershop in Springdale just on 5 p.m, Wednesday and shortly after charged with two counts of capital murder.

Police say he confessed to the crime and that his DNA matched blood found at the scene – but that he is expected to plead not guilty.

McGann – a teacher with certifications to teach elementary and middle school in three states – previously faced allegations of inappropriate behavior towards young girls at a Texas school he taught at in 2023.

An investigation found no conclusive evidence, but McGann resigned soon afterwards, going on to drift from one school to the other.

Despite those allegations, McGann was due to start teaching again in Arkansas’ Springdale Public Schools next week.

Teacher suspect made no pretence to hide his presence at crime scene

McGann has no criminal record as an adult, prosecutors said, also no known history of mental illness, or connection to the victims of any kind.

‘It appears to be a completely random event,’ prosecutors said at the press conference.

The suspect also made no apparent attempt to conceal his movements, investigators said, with McGann appearing to have gotten a haircut after the killings, while making no attempt to conceal his identity.

‘You can chalk that up to school starts next week,’ Maj. Stacie Rhoads with the Arkansas State Police said.

‘Other witnesses came forward that were on the trail during the time that the murders occurred but didn’t see the murders,’ Rhoads said. ‘They brought forth video footage, photographs they had taken on their day trip to the park.’

The official added that the suspect’s handling of the crime was ‘very sloppy’ – so sloppy that investigators were able to locate and arrest McGann within an hour of identifying him as the suspect.

‘He was by himself. But the way he was in full black attire from top to bottom and on a mission it seemed, wearing a large mesh backpack, that was very out of place,’ Rhoads said.

Witnesses at the scene described a black sedan, determined to be a 2022 Kia Stinger seen fleeing the scene.

Police got over 500 tips in the case, which helped them make the arrest.

Authorities descended at a Springdale barbershop after they noticed the wanted vehicle parked outside, where they arrested McGann, who offered no resistance, 4029TV reported.

No motive in the attack has been revealed, but investigators said Thursday there was ‘no indication to suggest that the girls were his target.’ Or were they?

If convicted on either of the two capital murder charges, McGann faces the possibility of a death sentence.

McGann is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.