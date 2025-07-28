Clinton and Amanda Brink killed hiking along Arkansas Devil’s Den State Park trail as un-known suspect is sought in urgent manhunt. Couple’s two young daughters escaped uninjured.

A manhunt is underway after a married couple were killed at an Arkansas state park over the weekend while hiking with their two young children, according to police.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) were notified of a double homicide at Devil’s Den State Park, located near the northwestern corner of the state, at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead on a walking trail after the couple were attacked along the hiking trail, according to a press release.

Arkansas State Police said 43-year-old Clinton David Brink and 41-year-old Cristen Amanda Brink were found dead on a walking trail on Saturday afternoon. Police said the couple was hiking with their daughters, ages 7 and 9, when they were attacked. https://t.co/zT8ErreU64 pic.twitter.com/kkFjpJA6Fm — Chip Scarborough (@4029Chip) July 27, 2025

Screams heard from the distance along Arkansas State Park trail

The husband and wife’s two young daughters, ages 9 and 7, were uninjured and are now safe with family members, police said.

The Brinks were new to the area, having recently moved to Prairie Grove, Ark., from another state according to the release.

It’s unclear how the Brinks were killed. Arkansas authorities declined to say what may have led to the couple being targeted by the alleged assailant.

A first call came in to the Washington County EMS a little bit before 2:30 p.m., reporting a possible assault. Less than an hour into the search, officials searching the trails heard screams from a distance. By the time they caught up to the family, it was too late, THV11 reported.

‘We found the victims down here,’ responders with Washington County EMS were heard saying in audio. ‘They’re on the lower Devil’s Den trails where I’ve got two, two bodies.’

The double homicide happened in a remote and rugged part of Washington County, near the Northwest Arkansas metro area and the Oklahoma border, where there is no cellphone service.

Law enforcement in West Fork, Arkansas is currently on a desperate search for a murderer. On Saturday, 43-year-old Clinton David Brink and 41-year-old Cristen Amanda Brink were fatally attacked while hiking at Devil’s Den State Park with their daughters, aged 7 and 9. The couple… pic.twitter.com/YyBkWkK3Yf — N’ Cuffs (@NCuffs1) July 27, 2025

White male with medium build wanted in manhunt after killing Arkansas couple

The ASP issued a description of the suspect: a White male with a medium build, wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ballcap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. He was also carrying a black backpack, police said.

The suspect was also seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan – possibly a Mazda with tape covering the license plate. The vehicle may have been traveling on State Route 170 or 220, police said.

Police described the park as ‘a remote and rural area, where the terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service.’

Investigators are asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check any photos and videos taken for images of the suspect.

Devil’s Den State Park is located in in northwest Arkansas’s Washington County, in West Fork.

ASP is working with local law enforcement on the investigation, and any individuals with any information on the suspects location are encouraged to contact ASP Troop L at (479) 751-6663.