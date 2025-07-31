James Andrew McGann, elementary teacher arrested in stabbing murder of Arkansas couple hiking at Devil’s Den State Park was predator teacher with history of inappropriate behavior towards young girls, with parents likely killed protecting their two young daughters.

An Arkansas couple who were killed while hiking at Devil’s Den State Park likely died protecting their two young daughters from a ‘drifter’ teacher who had a history of inappropriate behavior towards young girls in his class authorities said.

James Andrew McGann, 28, was due to start teaching in Springdale Public Schools (SPS) next week — less than two weeks after he allegedly ambushed Clinton David Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, on a hiking trail last Saturday and stabbed them to death while their 9 and 7 year old daughters fled to safety.

Drifter teacher with prior allegations of inappropriate behavior towards female students

‘This individual has not at any time come into contact with Springdale students or the families we serve,’ SPS Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland said, according to 5 News.

Following his arrest on Wednesday after a 5 day manhunt, McGann was charged with two counts of capital murder and remained in custody pending a court hearing on Friday.

McGann had a record of moving from school to school from Oklahoma (where he originally hailed from, Texas and recently Arkansas where he was due to start in August, this despite prior allegations of inappropriate behavior towards his students.

Before relocating to Arkansas, McGann taught fifth grade at Broken Arrow Public Schools in Oklahoma during the 2023–2024 school year.

McGann left the district voluntarily mid way through the year for undisclosed reasons.

‘As with all employees hired by the district, he was subjected to and passed the required background checks prior to being hired,’ Broken Arrow Public Schools officials said in a news release provided to Fox23.

Forced to resign over alarming behavior towards young girls

McGann previously taught at an elementary school in Texas, according to parents — who claim he was forced to resign after alarming behavior toward young girls in class.

‘My son and several students witnessed Mr. McGann being inappropriate with little girls in the class and reported it to the principal at the time,’ wrote Sierra Marcum on Facebook, claiming to be a parent of one of the suspect’s former students.

‘Mr. McGann was allowed to resign without consequence and statement was put out saying there was no evidence of inappropriate behavior,’ she added. ‘He was then allowed to continue teaching in other districts in Oklahoma and Arkansas.’

Marcum also gave a chilling account of McGann, telling the Associated Press three years ago he was the ‘most standoffish teacher she had ever met.’

‘Pretty cold. You could ask him a question, and he would give you a one-word response,’ the mother said. ‘Overall just pretty disinterested in his students.’

If convicted on either of the two capital murder charges, McGann faces the possibility of a death sentence.