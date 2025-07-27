Walmart stabber X account says he was saved by Christian church

Bradford James Gille had X account @BradfordGille where he wrote about being a born again Christin saved by Christianity along with erratic paranoid thinking, including dreams of being involved with Hitler.

Authorities have identified the knifeman who stabbed 11 people inside a Michigan Walmart as Bradford James Gille. A regard of the alleged stabber’s X profile, formerly Twitter, attested to him being saved by the Christian church.

Gille, 42, following his arrest, Saturday afternoon faced charges of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, the Grand Traverse county prosecutor has revealed.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg on Sunday told reporters that the terrorism charge will be brought due to the fact that investigators believe Gille intended to ‘affect the entire community, to put fear in the entire community, and to change how maybe we operate on a daily basis.’

The horrific attack unfolded at the Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday afternoon, just after 4.43 p.m, Gille allegedly entered the store during a calm shopping afternoon and randomly stabbed the victims with a folding pocket knife, authorities say.

Minutes after the attack, he was in custody with the help of bystanders at the store.

Moeggenberg called the attack ‘a very random act of violence.’

Gille, who police said is a Michigan resident, remains in custody at the Grand Traverse County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Monday or Tuesday.

@BradfordGille X account descent into paranoid thinking

Users on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, dug up alleged social media profiles linked to a Bradford Gille. The account using the header, @BradfordGille had 43 followers and was following 15.

Read some alleged posts, ‘If Israel became a country by killing Palestinians and stealing their land when did that happen because hasn’t that land always been God’s dwelling place?’

‘If WW3 which is a holy war persists no one should use nuclear weapons because most if not at all of earth’s civilisation would die as also earth itself. However the East is far more right than the West.’

Read another post, ‘A lot of people don’t know they’re still wild and not tamed like they think they are. I was that way and didn’t change until I prayed in a Christian church and received an answer.’

Posted Bradford Gille in another alleged post, which alluded to paranoia, ‘There were 10 dreams and 1 possible flashback I had about me being in WW2. This photograph shows Hitler greeting one of his soldiers who looks like me from what I can still tell being in the shade and if he is pray that I was one of the soldiers who helped the Jews escape.’

A social media account believed to belong to Gilles and active since 2022, led to one user on X stating, the posts are disturbing and show a steady stream of erratic and paranoid thinking:

• Claims of WWII dreams involving Hitler

• Pro Palestinian narratives

• Conspiracies about psychiatrists, mind control, and WW3

• Paranoia about AI, government plots, and Neuralink

• Delusional claims about designing machines in his sleep

• Says he’s republishing his autobiography to teach the Bible

This account paints a clear picture: a decline into instability, visible well before the violence.

The motive for the attack has not yet been determined. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said there is currently no indication that the victims were targeted.

‘Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts,’ Shea said. ‘The victims were not predetermined.’

In recent years, some high-profile incidents of mass violence in the U.S. have occurred at retail locations. A 2019 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killed 23 people. In 2022, a shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Experts called that rampage part of a trend of mass shootings at retail establishments.