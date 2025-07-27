Traverse City Walmart stabbing leaves 11 injured, three critically. Man using folding knife taken into custody. No known motive.

A mass stabbing at a Michigan Walmart store in Traverse City led to 11 people being injured, three seriously after a male suspect suddenly went on a rampage, Saturday afternoon.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told the Traverse City Record-Eagle that the attack appeared to be random and the weapon was a standard folding knife.

During a news conference the official told reporters the suspect ‘appears’ to be a Michigan resident, while declining to identify the suspect.

Mass mall violence

Shea said that all 11 victims were alive, with 3 victims in surgery.

All 11 victims were transported to Munson Healthcare in norther Michigan.

Stated the entity in a Facebook release in part: ‘We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients.

‘We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we manage this increased demand.

We will provide updates as appropriate and continue to support our community during this difficult time.’

No known motive

The incident comes just one day after a man firing gunshots at a mall in Massachusetts. No one was injured during that incident, as frenzied shoppers frantically ran for cover amid fears of yet another mall massacre that has become emblematic of the American experience in recent years.

Traverse City, which the U.S. Census Bureau reports has a population of nearly 16,000, is in northern Michigan, about 150 miles north of Grand Rapids and 255 miles northwest of Detroit.

