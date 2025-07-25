Holyoke Mall shooting in Massachusetts leads to suspect taken into custody after shots fired with panicked shoppers frantically fleeing area. No injuries as police launch investigation.

An unidentified shooter is in custody after opening fire at a busy shopping mall at Ingleside, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

The suspect, is reported to have started firing near the entrance of Holyoke Mall just after 4.40pm, before being apprehended by responding police who had rushed to the scene.

In a Facebook release, the Holyoke Police Department stated that the suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat. Police also stated the mall being temporarily evacuated and an ongoing investigation now in place, with further information to be released when available.

Pandemonium amid fears of another mall shooting

Gunfire broke out by the entrance to Round One Entertainment according to Holyoke Police Chief Brian Keenan.

There were no injuries, with the police chief saying the busy mall was evacuated during the ordeal, 22 News reported.

Frantic shoppers were seen running for their lives towards the exits while fire alarms rang out in the building, according to witnesses.

Mayor Joshua A. Garcia issued a statement on Facebook, confirming a shooting incident had occurred and that the situation was under control and an active investigation underway.

‘There was a shooting incident that took place at the Holyoke Mall. The situation currently is under control and under investigation.

‘I will be reporting soon with more details as it becomes available. Please standby.’

‘There is no ongoing threat, no innocent bystander injuries or death. The mall has been temporarily evacuated. This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released when it is available.’

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or details regarding any potential motive.

The mall is the third-largest in New England and features 135 stores, a large food court, and several restaurants spread out over 1.6 million square feet.

Welcome to a brave new America…