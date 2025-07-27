Derrick Perry, Traverse City, Walmart shopper hailed hero after stopping 42 year old mass stabbing suspect along with second man, Matthew K, a vet from Kent City as both men risked their lives to subdue the suspect.

A Michigan shopper has been hailed a hero along with a former marine veteran after the two men managed to subdue a suspect going on a stabbing rampage at a Traverse City Walmart outlet, Saturday afternoon.

Derrick Perry, 41, of Traverse City had been out shopping with his family when he and Matthew K, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, visiting from Kent City, Michigan, risked their lives confronting the suspect.

Prior to police arriving at the scene, the two men confronted the stabbing suspect demanding he put down his weapon.

THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE👏👏👏 Yesterday, a LOWLIFE decided to go on a STABBING SPREE at a Walmart in Michigan! Derrick Perry was an innocent bystander WHO HELD THE SUSPECT AT GUNPOINT till police arrived. Derrick is a hero. pic.twitter.com/vthl3viMSN — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 27, 2025

Traverse City shopper springs into action

According to a witness, as the situation unfolded, the attacker had injured several people at the Walmart store when Perry stepped in to stop the suspect. Without hesitation, Perry lunged towards the attacker and tackled him to the ground. He restrained the yet-to-be-named attacker until the police authorities arrived. Thanks to Perry’s swift and selfless action, he likely prevented any further bloodshed.

According to Cedarnews, one shopper who witnessed the incident said, ‘He didn’t even hesitate. Everyone was running away, but Derrick ran toward the danger.’

Security footage later revealed Perry’s quick and brave response amid the horror that erupted at the Walmart. He confronted the attacker and disarmed him using a store shelf as cover. Perry later said his background in security training may have contributed to restraining the attacker.

Local law enforcement praised Perry for his bravery and quick thinking as he likely saved a lot of lives. Traverse City Police Chief Lauren Gilbert said, ‘Had he not stepped in when he did, the situation could’ve turned much worse.’

City officials are reportedly planning to officially recognize Perry’s bravery in the coming days with a community hero award.

Also acknowledged is a second shopper, Matthew K., a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who at the time of the mass stabbing had just finished checking out at the store when an emergency announcement was broadcast over the intercom: ‘There’s a man with a knife!’

While exiting the store, Matthew saw two people injured, including an elderly woman.

Second shopper draws on military training to subdue Walmart stabber

Acting on instinct and military training, he instructed his daughter to stay back, then used a nearby shopping cart to strike the attacker in the Achilles tendon, causing the suspect to fall forward according to Channel2Now.

At that same moment, Derrick Perry, another shopper, reportedly drew his legally-owned firearm and ordered the suspect to drop the knife.

The suspect complied after realizing he was surrounded, as several other shoppers joined in, tackling and restraining him until police arrived moments later.

In the aftermath of the attack, investigators say the assault appeared to be random and indiscriminate, with victims found across various departments.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as customers ran in every direction.

‘Me and my sister work there. The whole store started screaming and running. There was a guy with a knife—he stabbed six people. I saw someone stabbed in the eye,’ Walmart employee Tasha Nash told Channel2Now.

Another witness, Amber Paull, said, ‘A foreign guy just lost it on random people in the produce and grocery area… there were victims everywhere, including a child and an elderly woman.’

Tiffany DeFell, 36, who lives in Honor, about 25 miles from Traverse City, said she was in the parking lot when she saw chaos erupt around her.

‘It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out,’ she told The Associated Press. ‘This is something you see out of the movies. It’s not what you expect to see where you’re living.’

The suspect, aged 42, whose identity has not yet been officially released, was taken into custody without further incident, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea.

‘We believe he acted alone at this time. There is no information indicating there were additional suspects,’ Shea said. ‘It appears that these were all random acts. Eleven is 11 too many, but thank God it wasn’t more.’

The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Shea said the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife.

Local hospital Munson Healthcare said that it had received the victims, with spokesperson Megan Brown confirming that all had been stabbed. Six of the 11 victims were said to be in critical condition and the rest were in serious condition. At least three of the people needed surgery, Shea told reporters.

Among those injured were an elderly woman and a child. Shea said that six of the victims were male and five were female, according to 9and10news.com. Their ages were not immediately known.

Following the stabbing horror in Traverse City, the focus has now shifted to recovery, with a GoFundMe page established to provide aid to the victims and their families. Many are urging the local businesses and city officials to honor Perry with a public commendation.