Pembroke murder suicide: Mom thought to have shot 3 year old son...

Julia Byrne, Pembroke, New Hampshire mom thought to have shot and killed 3 year old son, Blake Byrne then self in suspected murder-suicide. No known motive.

New Hampshire authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a Pembroke area mother and her 3 year old son, with police saying the parent may have shot her toddler son then self in a suspected murder-suicide.

The bodies of Julia Byrne, 26, and her son, Blake Byrne, 3, were discovered at a residence in the early hours of Friday morning at 336 Pembroke Hill Road following officers with the Pembroke Police Department responding to a 911 call just on 1 a.m.

The bodies of the mother and son were both discovered in an upstairs bedroom, with both victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Pembroke murder suicide: Did a mother shoot her 3 year old son dead then self?

Blake was transported to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Julia Byrne was pronounced dead at the scene, CBS News reported.

According to officials, a witness at the residence reported hearing two gunshots, prompting them to enter the bedroom, where they discovered the victims.

Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Abigail Alexander conducted autopsies on both victims Friday.

Preliminary results indicate that Julia Byrne died of a single gunshot wound to the head, with her manner of death currently pending further investigation.

Blake Byrne also died of a single gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death has been classified as homicide.

No known motive

In a joint statement, Attorney General John M. Formella, Colonel Mark B. Hall of the New Hampshire State Police, and Chief Gary R. Gaskell of the Pembroke Police Department confirmed that the incident remains under investigation as a potential murder-suicide.

The identity and the whereabouts of the boy’s father wasn’t immediately known.

Authorities are not releasing further details as the investigation remains active.

Officials emphasized that there is no threat to the public at this time.

No known motive was immediately known.