Woman who caught boyfriend cheating on Yahoo shoots him dead when he...

Dsani Badgett, Knoxville, Tennessee woman shoots boyfriend, Stephen Morgan dead after catching him cheating on her after coming across Yahoo correspondences.

A 20 year old Tennessee woman has been charged with the slaying of her boyfriend who she allegedly shot and killed after discovering him cheating on her after coming across the victim’s Yahoo correspondences.

Dsani Badgett of Knoxville, North Knox County was charged in the slaying of Stephen Morgan who was found unresponsive in the couple’s living room with a gunshot wound to his upper chest after the 20 year old calling cops confessing to say she’d just shot her boyfriend, circa 5.40 p.m, Saturday afternoon.

An incident report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office stated Dsani was screaming for help in the driveway when deputies arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, WBIR reported.

Knoxville, Tennessee girlfriend demanded to ‘know situation’ of doomed relationship

Investigators said Badgett told deputies Morgan had used her phone after he broke his. She said she later found several messages on her phone after he logged into a Yahoo! account, saying she discovered he was cheating on her according to WVLT.

Deputies said Badgett grabbed a gun from their bedroom nightstand and waited on the couch for an hour for Morgan to come home from work. Once he arrived home, Badgett confronted the man about the messages with the gun in her hand.

Badgett relayed she had racked the gun several times to show the weapon was loaded while she demanded he ‘do things regarding the situation of their relationship.’

Deputies said an argument ensuing with Morgan attempting to grab the gun from Badgett who in turn pulled the trigger and shot him.

Badgett was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility early Sunday morning where she remained on $300K bond.