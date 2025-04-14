Conway mass shooting in Arkansas leaves 2 dead and 9 injured. Fatalities id as Tatayana Penister, and Demetrius Feemster . Man with mask and assault rifle is now wanted. No arrests.

Social media has identified the two fatal victims shot and killed during a mass shooting at a Conway area park in Arkansas which also led to nine other people injured and hospitalized over the weekend.

Tatayana Penister, 24, was identified as one of the two victims killed in the mass shooting, Sunday evening just after 10 p.m at 5th Avenue Park. The incident which took place amid a large gathering at a local park, left two dead and nine others injured. All nine were listed in stable condition at area hospitals.

Police said multiple 911 calls were received as shots rang out, triggering a swift emergency response.

Video captured during the event showed people fleeing in panic as gunfire erupted.

Latashia Winzer, a bystander who said she was with Tatayana when the shooting occurred, recounting her desperate efforts trying to save Penister’s life on social media.

“I wish y’all would’ve helped when I begged for it,” Winzer wrote. “I wish I didn’t get tired. I wish my arms didn’t go weak. She did not want to die—she didn’t deserve to die. I swear I wish I could’ve done more. Y’all dead wrong.”

Winzer said she performed CPR on Penister until she could no longer continue, expressing deep sorrow and frustration over what she perceived as a lack of immediate assistance from authorities.

“Police didn’t do anything but stand over us. I begged for help,” she said. “She held on for so long. I’m praying so hard for her mom. My heart hurts. No mother deserves to get a call like this.”

A post shared late Monday morning revealed the second fatality, a man by the name of ‘Demetrius Feemster.’

Posted Vonshae’s Lavish Lashes: ‘For 7 whole hours we just looked at you on that cold ground, lifeless! I’ll never get that image out my head lil cuz. We love you!!! We Turning the city red for you baby boy !!! Please keep my auntie & my cousins in your prayers!!

PLEASE PUT THE GUNS DOWN!!!!! PLEASE!!!!’

Adding , ‘He Was Right Next To Her, Yall Ain’t Deserve This. Im Praying For Your Family & Friends As Well, Lord Yall.’

🧵2/

Update: Mass shooting near Conway’s Fifth Avenue Park, AR, killed 2, injured 9. Conway PD & Arkansas State Police are investigating. No suspect info yet. Avoid area—call (501) 450-6130 with tips. https://t.co/KZ4zijFmcO pic.twitter.com/dvonW9e696 — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) April 14, 2025

A devastating mass shooting rocked Conway, Arkansas, last night around 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Fifth Avenue Park, leaving two dead and nine injured. Conway Police Chief Chris Harris confirmed one victim was shot four times in the back during what was meant to be a community… pic.twitter.com/Bf7w2pY2jE — Laszlo Varga (@LaszloRealtor) April 14, 2025

Local universities deny sanctioning Conway event

A report via ABC7 told in the minutes prior to the mass shooting five to six young men jumping on park picnic tables with guns in their hands. Video also captured a man wearing a mask carrying an assault style rifle walking to the park. It remained unclear how many gunmen were involved, if more than one shooter.

The gathering at the park was advertised on social media as a social event hosted by the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and the University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff (UAPB).

Both universities have released statements saying that they had no official involvement in the gathering.

Posted UCA in part: ‘We have also learned that the promotion of several events in the area this weekend included an unauthorized UCA logo. It is important to know that UCA did not authorize the use of the brand, and our university was not involved in planning or hosting any of the events of the weekend.’

Authorities seek to identify masked man with assault rifle

The Conway Police Department in the aftermath appealed to the public for assistance in leads to those who may have been responsible and what led up to the shooting.

“We are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 501-450-6130. You may speak with any available detective. If the call is not answered, please leave a message and someone will return your call,” police wrote on social media.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting, and no arrests have been reported at this time.

The identity of the second deceased victim has not yet been released.

Conway is located in Central Arkansas, about 30 miles north of Little Rock.